Home News

‘I think it’s like a muscle’: Margot Robbie talks crying on cue

Here come the waterworks.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in 'Barbie'.
Image via Warner Bros.

Anyone who has seen Margot Robbie in a film knows she’s a dynamite crier. Last year’s Babylon included a scene where Robbie’s character (an upstart actor) cried on cue. And now, in this month’s Barbie, she once again exhibits her remarkable range as an actress.

During a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Robbie was asked about her ability to push out tears at the drop of a hat. The actor explained that she did “300 or so episodes” of a soap opera at the start of her career; hence, she had “a fair share of practice crying on cue.”

Robbie explained:

“I think it’s like a muscle. I could say to a director, ‘Do you want it on the left eye or right eye? And tell me the word you want it to drop.’ Honestly, it sounds so stupid and derivative, but I just think of something sad.”

Not that there’s much for Robbie to cry about these days: Barbie became one of the top 10 highest-grossing releases of 2023 after only 72 hours in theaters. Its $337 million global opening weekend puts it above even Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which crossed $300 million in its second weekend. The film has also beaten out the $295 million legacy sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and DC’s The Flash, which made about $200 million at the box office.

If Barbie can keep up these numbers, we’ll have a genuine cultural phenomenon. Tears of joy are better anyway.

Matt Wayt
About the author

Matt Wayt

Matt lives in Hollywood and enjoys writing about art and the business that tries to kill it. He loves Tsukamoto and Roger Rabbit, and thinks snap zooms in CG shots are tacky.