‘I want to unleash that and put it on the screen’: The hype for the MCU’s R-rated movies couldn’t be more different, but not in a good way

It'll take a lot more than blood and guts to win over the doubters.

It was a much simpler time when the single biggest issue the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom had with the Blade reboot was the prospect of the Daywalker being shoehorned into a PG-13 environment.

These days, though, the cursed production would kill to be the subject of such frivolous scrutiny, seeing as it’s manage to cycle through countless writers, multiple scripts, a director, repeated delays, and an increasing sense of apathy ever since it was first announced all the way back in July of 2019.

The good news is that Blade will be R-rated as director Yann Demange confirmed to Deadline, and he even teased what he’s got in store when cameras eventually start rolling.

“For Blade, we are going to have fun because Mahershala is such a deep actor. I’m excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that. He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen.”

Being the second chapter in the MCU to be handed an R-rating is an important milestone without a doubt, but looking at the discourse surrounding Blade and its alarming lack of forward momentum, contrasting it to the superhero sandbox’s other adult-skewing incoming title is nothing if not jarring.

Deadpool 3 is arguably the single most-anticipated release on the Marvel calendar, with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in what’s shaping up to be a multiverse-annihilating comedic romp with plenty of foul language and bickering banter to spare.

The hype levels couldn’t be more different – and not in a good way – although it is mightily ironic that Ryan Reynolds co-starred with Wesley Snipes almost 20 years ago in the last live-action big screen Blade.