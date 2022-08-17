Andor is not a limited series in the conventional sense, but the story has nevertheless been developed with a clear ending in sight. Tony Gilroy recently chatted about how the show’s second season will conclude the series and tie directly into Rogue One, explaining that, unlike the first outing, premiering Sep. 21, the next run will comprise several time jumps.

In a chat with Total Film, Gilroy revealed his plans for the 12-episode season 2, which sees Cassian Andor through the next four years in his journey towards Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and meeting Jyn Erso.

“‘We have four blocks of three [episodes] coming up [for season 2],’ he said. ‘And each block will move you one year closer to Rogue One. And because it’s a year [each time], we can do something really fascinating narratively that you would never have the chance to do in a film. It’s exciting.’”

The producer also revealed that season 2 will be like “the second half of the novel,” continuing to chronicle the rise of the Rebel Alliance from a ragtag group of contentious Imperial subjects to the greatest freedom fighters in the history of the galaxy far, far away.

First 'Andor' Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Andor stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, and Forest Whitaker as the titular Cassian Andor, legendary Alliance leader Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, and the guerrilla fighter Saw Gerrera, respectively. The first 12-episode season will pick up the story five years before Rogue One.

If not subject to further delays, Andor will be releasing its first three episodes on Disney Plus come Sep. 21.