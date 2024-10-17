‘Y’all think they know each other?’: If this ‘Agatha All Along’ breakout has ties to Marvel’s second-best villain, we might be in for a chaotic Phase 6

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Agatha All Along.

Disney Plus’ Agatha All Along is chugging along nicely, with exciting weekly events and reveals ensuring Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences keep returning for more. The most recent episode, for example, explained in great detail how Joe Locke’s Teen became a reincarnation of Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy and featured a great cameo from Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner.

Marvel Studios certainly knows what they’re doing in that regard. However, they’re seemingly keeping one of the show’s most potentially Earth-shattering reveals for nearer the series’ climax — that being the true identity of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal.

One theory about Vidal is that she’s the MCU version of the cosmic entity Death from Marvel’s comic books, otherwise known as Lady Death or Mistress Death. If that’s the case, she may be familiar with a previously seen MCU character widely considered the second-best villain in the franchise. So, who might that be, and what could it mean for the two characters in the future?

Who might Aubrey Plaza’s character know if she is, in fact, Death?

As Marvel’s walking and talking embodiment of the concept of death, it’s certainly plausible that Aubrey Plaza’s version of the character (if that’s who she turns out to be) would be familiar with Cate Blanchett’s Hela.

Hela’s one and only appearance in the MCU (other than in the animated What If…? series) came in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, and she perished before its climax. She was introduced as Thor’s long-lost sister, imprisoned for thousands of years by Odin after she became too bloodthirsty. However, rather significantly concerning this theory, she describes herself as “the Goddess of Death” in that movie.

Therefore, it makes sense that the two characters would be intrinsically linked. Perhaps Hela was an agent of Lady Death, imbued with great power and given the title “Goddess of Death” by Plaza’s cosmic entity. If that’s the case, the possibility for future interactions between the two characters is undoubtedly there — and the whole thing could be wonderfully chaotic.

Death could resurrect Hela and wreak havoc on the MCU’s Phase 6. The sight of Plaza and Blanchett interacting as the two extravagant characters would be a real treat for franchise fans — and when @House0fWanda posted on X about the possibility of the two characters knowing each other, it garnered an enthusiastic response, including some wild fantasies about the pair.

of course and they probably kissed each other too 🤭 — Renzo🌙✨ (@loverenzo_) October 15, 2024

oh hell yeah they do! they probably banged! — 🪬 ZELDIN 🪬 (@imzelous) October 15, 2024

I bet they had tea party’s — Agent 36💚💜♥️ (@Agent_of_Fandom) October 15, 2024

They definitely explored each other — 𝕄𝕪𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝 𝕥𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕡𝕠𝕕🏳️‍🌈 (@Average_user999) October 15, 2024

Others pointed out the obvious reason for the potential link between the two.

Rio probably trained Hela lol — Li🪐 (@powertapguruu) October 15, 2024

well yes, she a agent of death — tye ⛥ J.A.M. (@chaoswxtch) October 15, 2024

Well considering Rio is really Lady Death…they more than know each other. — Jax (@JaxPHL) October 15, 2024

same companies both different hemispheres, they probably see each other at company Skype meetings. — CLOWN HAMSTER 🤡🐹 🌈 fan account (@ClownHamster) October 15, 2024

Maybe they are kind of co-workers. — Niklas (@Wolfstarzan) October 15, 2024

The other exciting possibility is that flashbacks of Lady Death and Hela’s past interactions could be depicted on screen. We’re totally here for that.

It remains to be seen whether this turns out to be the case, but it’s undoubtedly an intriguing prospect. There are only three episodes of Agatha All Along left to air, the last two of which hit Disney Plus on the day before Halloween, so MCU fans haven’t got long to wait to find out if Rio Vidal really is Lady Death and if there’s potential for a connection to Hela. If that happens, the possibilities for her going forward in the MCU are almost endless and genuinely tantalizing.

