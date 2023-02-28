While some people in the world are obsessing over the coming coronation of King Charles, others have better things to do. They are dreading the annoying coverage and did just receive a gift from up above as a strike may prevent some television footage of it.

A new article from Deadline Hollywood confirms reporters at the BBC will be staging a strike March 15 for one day to coincide with the release of the United Kingdom’s budget, and the coronation in May and upcoming Eurovision contest are subject to action too. The decision and future impacts are due to management trimming back money marked for traditional broadcast services for online and multimedia efforts to “keep pace with changing audience expectations,” while staff say this will decimate local content. The last major strike from the outlet’s staff was in 2010, and Buckingham Palace has not commented on the news as of this writing.

Though, online, sentiment is a little more vocal. One user says this is the best thing they have even heard in a while.

For someone else, they point out other channels exist in the United Kingdom and as fewer people watch the BBC, the broadcast network is now less relevant.

