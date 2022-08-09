Three weeks after a gunfight interrupted production, Justified: City Primeval has been hit with more unjustified violence, this time in the form of an “incendiary device.”

On Monday night, an unknown assailant lit the device and hurled it toward the upcoming FX show’s set, which was on 1000-block South Desplaines Street in the South Loop area of Chicago. Thankfully, it did not detonate and no one was hurt. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Last month, the crew and cast, presumably including Timothy Olyphant, ducked for cover when two cars carrying people engaged in a gunfight crashed into the set. No one was injured but, as FX chairman John Landgraf stated, “it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire.” Shell casings were found nearby.

“A lot was done to take a break and make sure everyone was OK,” Landgraf continued, “and we [increased] security.” Among the new hires, according to Deadline, was a hostage negotiator with a team of former Navy SEALs and Army Rangers. They were trained to snuff out future threats.

While that may have seemed excessive at the time, the newest incident confirmed that the gunfight was not an anomaly. Either people are targeting the spinoff to the acclaimed FX show Justified or the show is being filmed in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Justified: City Primeval is expected to be released in 2023 barring more gunfights, bombs, and whatever else Chicago will throw at it.