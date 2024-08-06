Is there a ‘Solo Leveling Ragnarok’ manhwa adaptation?

Following its epic anime season finale, it was confirmed that the second season of Solo Leveling will be released by the end of 2024. However, while waiting, dedicated fans have been craving additional content to fill the void, and Solo Leveling Arise was announced. However, 2024 continues to be the year of Sung Jin-woo, and the franchise continues to expand. Solo Leveling Ragnarok, the sequel to the Solo Leveling webtoon, has been accessible as a web novel for some time, but a manhwa adaptation has joined the family?

How is Solo Leveling Ragnarok different from the original?

Official cover for the manwha Solo Leveling Ragnarok

Ragnarok, a word synonymous with the end of the world, is a fitting title for a story that promises to be just as epic as its predecessor’s. This time, Solo Leveling Ragnarok centers around Sung Suho, the son of the legendary Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In, two of the most powerful hunters. The story follows the young hunter as he navigates a world filled with even greater dangers than what his father faced. His world is once again plunged into serious chaos as the universe’s gods seek to fill the void the Absolute Being left behind. With an inherited power beyond imagination, Suho’s journey is set to be one of immense potential and equally daunting challenges.

Is the Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa finally out?

"Solo Leveling: Ragnarok" Webtoon Outperforms "Solo Leveling" Webtoon in Average Pages Per Chapter for the First 13 Chapters.



Solo Leveling (manhwa) has an average of 85 pages per Chapter in the first 13 chapters.



Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is averaging 195 pages per chapter.

The good news for most is that Solo Leveling Ragnarok has indeed been adapted into a manhwa, and the wait for Suho’s story to unfold is finally over. Chapter 1 was published on Aug. 1, 2024, and the artwork in Ragnarok is just as impressive as its predecessor.

The not-so-good news, however, is that as of writing, Solo leveling hasn’t received an official translation yet. The official release has only been made available on Kakao Webtoon, a Korean website, and it consists of 13 chapters totaling over 2000 pages. But while the wait for the English translation of the Ragnarok manhwa is undoubtedly frustrating for many international fans, the Ragnarok web novel is also available for reading in English on Tapas. While it may not have the same visual impact as the manhwa, it offers a chance to experience the story in its original form. As time passes, fans can expect to be just as captivated by Suho’s journey as they were by his father’s.

