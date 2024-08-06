Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Suho in the manhwa in 'Solo Leveling Ragnarok'
Image via Kakao Webtoon
Category:
News
Manga

Is there a ‘Solo Leveling Ragnarok’ manhwa adaptation?

Jin-woo's legacy lives on.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 05:35 am

Following its epic anime season finale, it was confirmed that the second season of Solo Leveling will be released by the end of 2024. However, while waiting, dedicated fans have been craving additional content to fill the void, and Solo Leveling Arise was announced. However, 2024 continues to be the year of Sung Jin-woo, and the franchise continues to expand. Solo Leveling Ragnarok, the sequel to the Solo Leveling webtoon, has been accessible as a web novel for some time, but a manhwa adaptation has joined the family? 

Recommended Videos

How is Solo Leveling Ragnarok different from the original?

Ragnarok, a word synonymous with the end of the world, is a fitting title for a story that promises to be just as epic as its predecessor’s. This time, Solo Leveling Ragnarok centers around Sung Suho, the son of the legendary Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In, two of the most powerful hunters. The story follows the young hunter as he navigates a world filled with even greater dangers than what his father faced. His world is once again plunged into serious chaos as the universe’s gods seek to fill the void the Absolute Being left behind. With an inherited power beyond imagination, Suho’s journey is set to be one of immense potential and equally daunting challenges.

Is the Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa finally out?

The good news for most is that Solo Leveling Ragnarok has indeed been adapted into a manhwa, and the wait for Suho’s story to unfold is finally over. Chapter 1 was published on Aug. 1, 2024, and the artwork in Ragnarok is just as impressive as its predecessor.

The not-so-good news, however, is that as of writing, Solo leveling hasn’t received an official translation yet. The official release has only been made available on Kakao Webtoon, a Korean website, and it consists of 13 chapters totaling over 2000 pages. But while the wait for the English translation of the Ragnarok manhwa is undoubtedly frustrating for many international fans, the Ragnarok web novel is also available for reading in English on Tapas. While it may not have the same visual impact as the manhwa, it offers a chance to experience the story in its original form. As time passes, fans can expect to be just as captivated by Suho’s journey as they were by his father’s.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com