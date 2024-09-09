Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Wild Robot
Image via Dreamworks
Category:
News
Celebrities
Movies

‘It’s an INSTANT CLASSIC!’: Eternal ‘Star Wars’ papa Mark Hamill confirms that DreamWorks has unleashed its next ‘Shrek’-level phenomenon

The movie is based on Peter Brown's popular book series of the same name.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 07:43 am

On Sep. 27, the highly anticipated animated sci-fi survival movie The Wild Robot will be released in the United States. Based on Peter Brown’s brilliantly engrossing book series of the same name, it chronicles the epic journey of a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134 (“Roz” for short), who gets stranded on an island untouched by humans. There, it adapts to the harsh environment, gets acquainted with the island’s wildlife, and becomes the adoptive mother of sorts to a little orphaned gosling.

Recommended Videos

Directed by Chris Sanders, the DreamWorks Animation film features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o (as Roz), Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Ving Rhames, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Catherine O’Hara, and Mark Hamill — the latter of whom has had some wonderful things to say about it on X.

Now, as a member of its cast (he voices Thorn, a grizzly bear), you may think Hamill is bound to speak highly of The Wild Robot. However, the fact is, when Luke Skywalker himself talks, you should take notice. Moreover, given the excellent source material and undeniably talented ensemble, it’s hard to imagine it’ll be anything other than great. Hamill is a veteran of the voice acting game, having expertly portrayed the likes of the Joker, Solomon Grundy, Kavaxas, Fire Lord Ozai, Wolverine, the Hobgoblin, Chucky, and Skeletor in various productions across various media, and knows what makes a good animated movie.

So, what has Hamill said about the upcoming The Wild Robot on X?

Hamill’s X post about The Wild Robot explained

Hamill’s reads, “Peter Brown’s The Wild Robot is a beloved, award-winning #1 NYTimes bestseller & deservedly so. I knew if Dreamworks’ animated movie version captured even a fraction of the book’s appeal, it would be a winner. Well folks, they outdid themselves: It’s an INSTANT CLASSIC!😍👍”

He refers to the source material’s impressive accolades and achievements, then suggests the movie has captured its essence before referring to it as an “INSTANT CLASSIC!” High praise indeed.

But Hamill isn’t the only one praising The Wild Robot. Those lucky enough to have seen it before its release say it’s a brilliant film, so maybe it’ll be DreamWorks’ biggest success since Shrek.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye wrote a review that says, “When it hits theaters on September 27, The Wild Robot will please not only its existing fans but garner new ones as well.” The Toronto Star’s chief movie critic, Peter Howell, called it “the best animated film I’ve seen all year” in a post on X.

Other comments about the movie include Rendy Jones of Entertainment Weekly saying it “lives alongside Wall-E and The Iron Giant in the pantheon of robots too good for us in a striking animated story about belonging” and Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture saying it “represents the pinnacle of DreamWorks Animation.”

It really sounds like DreamWorks could have the next Shrek-level phenomenon on their hands with The Wild Robot. Make sure you check it out from Sep. 27.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com