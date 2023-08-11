‘It’s been pretty rocky’: ’90 Day Fiance’ star Liz Woods discusses ups and downs of relationship with Big Ed amid marriage rumors

Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods are returning to our screens on Aug. 14 when 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on TLC and the controversial reality TV couple addressed the ups and downs of their relationship.

The couple was last seen in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “Tell All” episodes in January 2023, when it seemed that they were done as they broke off their engagement on camera. Woods learned that Brown was still in contact with his ex-fiancée Rose Vega and had lied about it, prompting her to say she was “done” with him for the umpteenth time.

However, the couple decided to give their relationship another shot as they will be appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which will see classic 90 Day Fiancé couples try to work out their relationship issues with the help of professionals. Woods revealed ahead of the premiere that what draws her back to Brown is his sweet off-camera side.

“When I first met Ed, we actually didn’t really get along, but then during the pandemic when we met at the restaurant, our restaurant was just re-opening,” she shared with ET. “And he didn’t want to go home and then I was getting out of a very bad relationship. So then we would just kind of hang out and just talk for like a half hour after work every day. So I got to, like, get to know him. Not Big Ed — I got to know Ed, his heart, how he is. And that’s a side that people don’t get to see.”

Woods said she learned about Brown and his family off-camera and saw how he was with her own daughter, especially as the mother-daughter duo spent so much time together during the pandemic. “Over time, he would just bring her, like, little toys and stickers,” she explained. “So that was when I kind of saw a different side to him. So we became friends and I just got to know his heart. Then when we started dating, he always made sure I was eating, he always made sure I had my coffee. I’d get off of work and he had my bubble bath ready every night, or, he, like, massaged my feet.”

She acknowledged that they’d had a rollercoaster of a relationship so far but that she kept going back because of that version of Brown that she knew. “I know Ed,” she told the publication. “And I mean, it’s been pretty rocky. But I also get to see, like, how his heart is. And it’s not always just negative.”

As for Brown, he acknowledged that Woods’ support of him has been incredible and she never gave up on him or their relationship. He said he hadn’t dated anyone for so long and didn’t know how to be a good partner. Once he started going to therapy, he realized that he needed to focus on his own happiness to be able to make his partner happy. “If you’re not happy within yourself — which I haven’t been for a while — you can’t make the other person happy,” he shared.

Some of the other couples joining Brown and Woods in 90 Day: The Last Resort are Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi.