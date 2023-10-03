‘Jawbreaker on the house’: Diner has the best reaction to finding a whole avocado pit in their burrito

What would you do if you got a whole avocado pit in your burrito? Unfortunately, most of us will never get the pleasure, but we can experience it vicariously through Charlie James, better known as nonbinarycowboy on TikTok.

James shared a video from a car after getting a burrito from an unspecified place.

“Ah crap, this always happens to me,” James said in the viral clip. “I order a burrito and I forget to say no avocado pit. … I should’ve said leave that pit out. That’s on me. That’s on me.”

It looks like James made it pretty far into the burrito before they figured out exactly what was going on. James displays the forbidden treat for all to see, and it’s… not small.

It’s almost strange that James is so chill and funny about the whole thing. What if they lost a tooth? Certainly, some type health code violation has happened here, right?

The top comment on the video is pretty great: “Jawbreaker on the house.” Others in the comments commiserate with James by sharing similar experiences.

“If it makes you feel better, I got a side of avocado ranch at chipotle and it was a cup of ranch with a giant chunk of avocado in the middle,” one person said.

Others have had to deal with the peel: “A restaurant asked me once if I wanted avocado on my burger and I said sure so they put an entire half of an avocado, with the peel on, on the patty💀.”

By the way, “avocado seeds are rich in nutritional value,” per Food Republic.

“They contain a substantial amount of fiber, fatty acids, and antioxidants — all essential to the body’s many functions — and because of this nutritional makeup, avocado pits come with a slew of potential health benefits.”

However, “the seed of an avocado contains elements that are not intended for human consumption.” So maybe don’t start grilling them without doing some research first.

Regardless, an unwelcome pit is never a good thing. It’s a good rule to remember – always ask the restaurant to leave out the pit. Thanks, James!