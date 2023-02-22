Joel McHale’s ‘Animal Control’ is breaking network records for Fox

Fox appears to have a winner in comedian Joel McHale and his new television show Animal Control following its premiere last week.

The series’ premise follows the lives of animal control workers as they try to comprehend the difference in relationships between animals and humans. Animal Control also stars Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Tristan D. Lalla, and Dayah Brar.

According to Variety, Animal Control is Fox’s “most-streamed scripted debut” since it aired on Feb. 16. To make matters even better, Animal Control is breaking these records three days after it was supposed to be released on streaming. It is reported after the series was made available to watch on streaming, it received 4.5 million viewers, which was a massive increase of about 114 percent, to be exact, from the live showing.

During its debut on Fox, Animal Control was recorded as having about 2 million viewers. The publication also states that Animal Control‘s premiere record has even overthrown the show Last Man on Earth as Fox’s most-streamed live-action comedy ever. In 2015, when Last Man on Earth debuted on the network, the series had over one million viewers.

Prior to the show’s debut, McHale opened up about why he felt this new role as Frank in Animal Control was the perfect job for him. The 51-year-old said that he’s an animal person while discussing with TV Insider,

“I love them. My wife was like, ‘This is a perfect job for you.’ And just look at my Instagram. We have three dogs.”

Fans can watch Animal Control Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox or wait until the following day when it debuts on Hulu and Fox streaming.