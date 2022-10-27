Keanu Reeves’ famous friends and supporters run to his defence after Matthew Perry’s comments

Keanu Reeves is synonymous with kindness, an innately aware sense of self, and a humble heart ready to give to others. It’s seemingly impossible to have a negative thought about the guy, so when Matthew Perry used his being alive as a negative in his upcoming book, people took notice.

Some of Reeves’ friends are coming to his defense on social media. In fact, even those who might not be closely acquainted with the actor are trying to cover the negative with a positive light instead.

What exactly did Perry say about Reeves? Page Six reports two instances in which he mocks Reeves’ life, almost as if his existence is a downfall or that someone else’s life might have been more profound than his.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 26, 2022

Perry’s book also details his struggles with addiction and near-death experiences and chronicles life in the spotlight, including the ups and downs that come with it.

Of course, fans have taken kindly to Perry’s words, greeting his pain with understanding and applauding his vulnerability; but they’re not on board with him questioning Reeves’ life at the expense of others, especially when Reeves feels a deep pain at the loss of Phoenix.

When you consider how heartbroken Keanu Reeves STILL is over River Phoenix’s death… this is especially evil. https://t.co/tUB9777Egd — Brandy Booo 👻 (@ThisIsBrandyB) October 26, 2022

Fans, journalists, and others in the entertainment realm also chimed in with their thoughts on Perry’s comments about Reeves.

There’s a definite sense of irony in that Perry is having these conversations while starting with less-than-stellar comments about Reeves — and that’s putting it kindly.

Imagine kicking off your goodwill tour with “Keanu Reeves should be dead.” — Evan Dickson (@EvanDickson) October 26, 2022

Fans aren’t sure why Perry is putting someone down at the expense of others; all three actors are talented: Phoneix, Ledger, and Reeves. Why bring negativity into the equation at all?

Keanu Reeves is one of the kindest, most generous people on the planet.



Heath Ledger and River Phoenix were incredibly talented.



I’m happy you’re sober, Matthew, but you were never in their league. https://t.co/YdErBZRZN0 — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) October 26, 2022

“That kind of hatred needs healing,” and we can’t think of a better way to summarize the situation.

I’ve never heard anyone say they don’t like Keanu Reeves, much less wish he weren’t alive. That’s the kind of hatred that needs healing. He doesn’t bother anyone. — Stephanie. (@qsteph) October 26, 2022

We have to admit; we were all a bit confused to hear that Perry thought of Reeves with such resentment.

Matthew Perry has to be the first person I've ever seen publicly come at Keanu Reeves sideways. am I missing something? — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 26, 2022

As several tweets state, it is lovely to see the influx of stories that highlight Reeves’s kindness and positivity and the life he lives. It has been a blessing in disguise, as several are sharing moments of gratitude for experiencing some of the goodness that Reeves gives off.

It’s a nod to the phrase we’ve all been told; you should treat others as you want to be treated, and if you have a moment to be kind — you should take it.