Latest DC News: Batman’s new look brings him back to basics and Brendan Fraser weighs in on his DC future

Batman’s OG suit colors are back in live action for the first time since 1968. An unconventional casting choice for DC’s biggest hero would make for an M. Night Shyamalan-level twist for the DCU and Doom Patrol star Brendan Fraser comes clean on whether he might return to DC after having the rug pulled from under Batgirl‘s boots.

Blue and gray are the new black: Batman will wear his old school colors in The Flash

It looks like everybody is getting a new set of duds for the new DCU debut in The Flash. Supergirl and Barry Allen are both debuting new supersuits and Michael Keaton’s Batman will be getting a whole new Bat Wardrobe. But old-school DC fans are mostly hyped for Ben Affleck’s new Bat-duds.

Fans were quick to spot that Affleck wasn’t sporting the chunky gray and black costume he had worn in Justice League that was reminiscent of Frank Miller’s version of the character in the classic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns. Ben’s new look features a never before seen jumpsuit with harnesses but its color scheme of blue and gray is a definite shout-out to the caped crusader’s most well-known look and fans are eating it up.

Is the best man to play the new Batman an old Superman?

Could this be the biggest twist ever pulled off by a director/producer or would it just be a slap in the face to everybody who is still mourning the end of Henry Cavill’s Superman and the departure of the DCEU era? Could Henry Cavill play the new Bruce Wayne? While Cavill has been officially relieved of his duties as the Man of Steel he’d make a more than believable Dark Knight Detective.

He already has the jaw for the role and though it might seem a shame to hide his hair beneath a cowl there’s no doubt he could pull off the ears. He might just be the right age for it as well as the upcoming The Brave and the Bold will call for an older more seasoned Batman. But would the choice cause James Gunn’s naysayers to get with his program at last — or would it just start a riot?

Fool me once shame on me, fool me twice…call my agent? Would Brendan Fraser ever return to work in the DCU?

Brendan Fraser probably isn’t going to be hurting for work after this year’s awards season ends. The actor has received near-universal praise for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and is a highly favored contender to win the Best Actor Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards. But you wouldn’t know that from the way DC has been treating him.

The actor, who was once considered to play Superman, is leaving his role as the voice (and occasional body) or Cliff Steele aka Robotman following the end of this year’s fourth season of Doom Patrol and his DCEU cinematic effort, Batgirl was unceremoniously shelved permanently by Warner. So his performance as the movie’s villain, the pyromaniacal Firefly will likely never be seen. But surprisingly, Fraser doesn’t seem bitter about it.

“Maybe,” Fraser told Variety. “Everything’s contingent on what it’s about.” Fraser went on to say if the recipe was right he was open to doing another DC property. So it may not be too late for James Gunn and co. to harness that awards show bling.