Latest DC News: Could a DCU/Netflix crossover be the thing Dreams are made of, and is ‘The Flash’ really all that?

Could one of DC‘s greenlit future projects be a path to the crossover of all crossovers? How did DC miss out on a Whale of an opportunity to cast the most popular Superman ever? And just how good is The Flash anyway? Doth the Gunn protest too much? Let’s address.

Will we get a DC/Vertigo/Netflix team-up if Keanu’s ‘Constantine’ gets a successful reboot?

Photo via Netflix

Fans of Constantine, the 2005 Americanized take on DC sorcerer John Constantine starring Keanu Reeves, got the answers to their prayers when Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery would be proceeding with the long-promised sequel — despite spending nearly two decades in development hell. And speaking of trips to hell, some fans are realizing that a new shot at the movie apple for John Constantine could mean a possible entry into the cosmos of Neil Gaiman’s Netflix hit The Sandman. Although John Constantine, who appeared in the original comics, was gender-flipped in the miniseries to be Johanna Constantine, that doesn’t necessarily mean the two characters aren’t related. A new Constantine film series may just encourage James Gunn to reach out to his colleague Neil Gaiman and start dreaming up some extreme synergy (Gaiman has already hinted he’s willing to collab on some things).

We coulda had SuperBrendan, but Warner Bros. couldn’t get their heads in the game

Image via Universal

Brendan Fraser will be formally leaving the remnants of the DCEU following the series conclusion of Doom Patrol later this year, but it turns out he was a contender for the biggest DC superhero of all, and might have done some time wearing the red cape itself if the studio just would have had some foresight. Fraser was up for the role in J.J. Abrams’ unrealized Superman: Flyby project, but alas, it was not to be. “I felt disappointed that there was an amazing opportunity, and it didn’t come to fruition. It had to do with some shenanigans and studio politics and, probably, inherently in my screen test,” Fraser told Howard Stern in an appearance on Stern’s radio show. “They could kind of see I was only there like 98 percent.” Sigh. Hopefully, he’ll get an Oscar win this year to salve any remaining wounds.

James Gunn swears ‘The Flash’ is really, really, super good but all the fans aren’t buying it

Image via Warner Bros

By now every DC fan in the loop has heard co-CEO James Gunn’s proclamation that the upcoming The Flash is not only the launching point for his new DC Cinematic Universe but is also“f*cking amazing and “one of the best superhero movies I’d ever seen”. But not everyone is convinced. Many fans are getting a little wary of the constant affirmations that The Flash is the best thing to happen to superhero movies since the invention of the green screen. Some are beginning to think “The Flash is the best movie ever!” is the new “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” And why, in a year full of Ezra Miller scandals and on the day of the new DCU announcement, is this the first everyone is being told about the impeccable quality of a movie that is also touted as being a necessary cornerstone of the very universe? Coincidence? Or strategic marketing? We may have to wait until June to find out for sure.