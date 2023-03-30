Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Way of Water’ beats out ‘Wakanda Forever’ in the eyes of viewers as they await the former’s Disney Plus debut

Despite plenty of negative takeaways, The Way of Water remains hugely popular among audiences. Its streaming release has fans reexamining the fantasy flick, and largely providing it with high scores. It’s even better than the MCU’s most-popular recent flick, if streaming audiences are to be believed.

That’s despite the fact that it never landed on Disney Plus, where most audiences expected to watch it. It is coming to the platform eventually, but the film is currently only available from VOD providers, leaving some fans incensed. This will likely feed even more cash into the massively-lucrative film, but it might not make fans of skeptical viewers.

A far less popular fantasy offering could see a crossover with its more-likable older sister, if a The Witcher: Blood Origins star is to be believed. She’s not making any promises, but Minnie Driver contemplated a return for her character in future The Witcher outings, and fans aren’t sure what to think. We’d love to see the world of The Witcher expand further, but only if future offerings are far more palatable than Blood Origins.

A far more popular — and unblemished — franchise is instead pulling fan attention, as gamers set their sights on the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Early gameplay footage has gamers foaming at the mouth, as they consider the many possibilities the game’s new features present, and sidestep complaints about weapon durability.

The Way of Water beats out Wakanda Forever in the eyes of viewers

via Marvel Studios

Early reactions to the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water on streaming are starting to trickle in, and audiences largely seem impressed. Many enjoyed the flick so much, in fact, that they’re rating it higher than the MCU’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Complaints about James Cameron’s reliance on tired storylines and regurgitated plot points are apparently yesterday’s news, as Avatar fans rush to deride the MCU’s recent track record, and prop The Way of Water as a superior choice.

The Witcher: Blood Origins actor teases potential future reappearances

Netflix

Netflix’s The Witcher has a solid fan base behind it, despite massively unpopular changes to the main cast, but the same cannot be said for spin-off Blood Origins. The series simply didn’t capture viewer attention like The Witcher, but it did lay out some vital worldbuilding for its sister series to lean on. And, despite the time jump between the two shows, one of the characters introduced in Blood Origins could make a return in later seasons of The Witcher. Minnie Driver’s Seanchai is able to move through time, so she could reappear at any point in the story, and she’s more than willing to return to the world if asked.

Gameplay footage from Tears of the Kingdom reignites an old debate

Gamers are largely thrilled at the gameplay footage reveal for Tears of the Kingdom, which unveiled several new features baked into the upcoming title. Some naysayers were quick to rain on the Legend of Zelda parade, however, as they resuscitated a tired old complaint about weapon durability. Breath of the Wild introduced a new mechanic that gave weapons a set lifespan, one that ends once they’ve taken too much damage. This feature will return in Tears of the Kingdom, and some fans simply can’t stomach the idea of impermanent weapons — despite the broad customization offered up by the game’s new “Fuse” mechanic.

The Way of Water has yet to debut on Disney Plus, baffling viewers

via 20th Century Studios

Knowledge that Avatar: The Way of Water was headed to Disney Plus following its theatrical run led many — including ourselves — to assume the flick would land on the platform when its streaming run began. Foolish us, I suppose. The film has yet to officially arrive on Disney Plus, despite its streaming debut, leaving many to confusedly browse the streaming service’s latest offerings to no avail. It will likely arrive on the platform within a month or so, but it seems the film first aims to rake in a bit more cash from digital purchases.