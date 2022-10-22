House of the Dragon would’ve brought its first successful run to a close in less than three days, but HBO has once again slipped up and the finale is now available for download —illegally— on the internet. As fans try their damnedest to avoid spoilers on social media, the network is dowsing the fires by releasing another batch of promo images from the upcoming last act.

Meanwhile, some Westeros veterans think that they’ve come up with the perfect pitch for the forthcoming Jon Snow sequel, regardless of what Kit Harington and his team are actually planning. Check out all of this and more in today’s roundup of Game of Thrones news.

Beware the spoiler beneath the boards! ‘House of the Dragon’ finale leaks online

Image via HBO

I’d say we were surprised, but nowadays, Game of Thrones leaks seem to be as inevitable as the Dance of Dragons itself. Be very mindful of where you tread for the next two days on social media, especially if you’ve let the algorithm know that you’re a House of the Dragon fan in the past couple of weeks. While we highly discourage anyone from watching the leaked episode, much less spoiling it for others on the internet, there’ll definitely be major spoilers on platforms like Twitter and TikTok. This isn’t the first time that a sensitive HBO episode has leaked, so you all probably know the drill.

HBO releases new stills from the season one finale, ‘The Black Queen’

Image via HBO

Now that we’ve decided to wait it out, it might be a little jarring to think that the finale is within your grasp but you have to wait another 48 hours to watch it for yourself. The latest batch of promo images released by HBO somehow alleviates that pressure by giving you a sneak peek at the drama going on in Dragonstone. Rhaenys has returned to Rhaenyra bearing the news of the Hightower treachery, and Daemon is trying to calm the waters as much as he can. Otto has the audacity to actually go to Dragonstone and demand Rhaenyra’s surrender, but we can’t see this ending well for the Hand of the King. Check out all of these new stills here.

Is this the perfect way to go about the Jon Snow sequel series?

HBO

The announcement that HBO was actively reviewing a Game of Thrones sequel pitch centering around Jon Snow, and presented by none other than Kit Harington himself, managed to raise a few eyebrows earlier this year. Now that fans have properly adjusted to the possibility of a project such as this, they’re trying to come up with the best way to go about it. One idea that managed to get traction on social media involved Drogon and his return to Jon Snow, with the last dragon reuniting with the last living Targaryen.

Admittedly, it’s not so much a story pitch as it is just a cool addition to the ensemble, but who wouldn’t want to see what became of Drogon when he suddenly flew away with Daenerys Stormborn’s body?

That’s all for now, but tune in tomorrow for another Westerosi roundup as we prepare to dive into the final House of the Dragon episode, “The Black Queen.”