Marvel Studios’ traditional approach to dealing with any controversies or scandals that come its way is often to just pretend they don’t exist, and that’s exactly what’s happening again with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Elsewhere, the most criminally overlooked project coming from the House of Ideas in 2023 may end up having major MCU repercussions as the X-Men franchise star that never was is still not over their dream movie getting canned.

Ant-Man 3 laughs in the face of controversy by giving its most contentious cast member a shot at the spotlight

via Marvel Studios

Marvel just offered up a load of Ant-Man 3 character posters, highlighting all of Team Ant-Man — plus one surprising extra player. Namely, Bill Murray’s mysterious role, confirmed to be Lord Krylar. This is unexpected for a couple of reasons. A) we weren’t anticipating Krylar to be more than a glorified cameo and B) because Murray has been hit by multiple misconduct allegations in recent months, which has cast a shadow over his incoming MCU debut. But apparently Marvel has decided to hide the contentious cast member in plain sight.

The upcoming Marvel series you probably had no idea was coming might just have some major MCU crossovers

Image via Disney Television/Marvel Animation

Quick, what Marvel shows are releasing this year? OK, time’s up. I bet none of you thought of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the animated series premiering in February. Well, get familiar with it as this one has some huge MCU pedigree behind it. On top of Ant-Man and the Wasp alum Laurence Fishburne as co-creator, the show has the likes of May Calamawy, Alfre Woodard, and Cobie Smulders in its voice cast, teeing up some potential multiversal crossovers. Could it even be secretly MCU canon?

Although everyone else has forgotten about it, Channing Tatum is still trying to make the Gambit movie happen

Image via Marvel Comics

Of all the X-Men movies we lost when Disney bought Fox, few fans lost any sleep over the cancellation of Gambit. And yet you have to feel sorry for Channing Tatum, as the Magic Mike star poured years of his life into attempting to get this unlikely spinoff for the Ragin’ Cajun mutant off the ground. In fact, Tatum has now admitted that he still occasionally gives Marvel a call to see if Kevin Feige’s changed his minds about not making the film. Hey, keep at it, bud, maybe next time.

There’s one frustrating Daredevil plot hole we guarantee Born Again isn’t going to fix

via Marvel Studios

The 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again has so much room to deliver on everything Defenders Saga stans want from the revival of the former Netflix series, but we guarantee there’s one plot hole from the original show that Born Again isn’t going to touch with a ten-foot barge pole billy club. Namely, the mystery of what in Hell’s Kitchen happened to a certain mysterious individual with strong ties to the wider mythology introduced in season 1 who promptly vanished without a trace. Not cool, Marvel.

