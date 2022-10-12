Latest Marvel News: As one of the MCU’s most anticipated movies is paused, an entire phase is sent tumbling

Some days it’s not fun to report on the latest Marvel news. This Tuesday has delivered a hugely disappointing update as the entirety of Phase Six has been pushed further out of reach thanks to one much-anticipated project failing to shape up the way it was hoped. Still, the franchise must go on, so even as a highly anticipated hero lets us down, two new villains due to debut in the near future have hyped up their imminent arrivals. When the good guys fail, you can always count on the bad guys to get the job done.

All of Phase Six shifts in the schedules after Blade bites the bullet

Image via New Line Cinema

Yes, in news that’s crushed Marvel fans everywhere, the studio has shifted back several of its Phase Six movies. At the center of this domino effect is the news that the Blade reboot set to star Mahershala Ali has been put on hiatus while the studio searches for a new director to steer the ship following Bassam Tariq’s surprise exit from the project.The result is that multiple projects have shifted into the next calendar year, with Avengers 5 and 6 now coming a full 12 months apart. And all because Blade couldn’t get out of his coffin on time.

New Wakanda Forever teaser is still trying to convince us who the new Black Panther is

Image via Marvel Studios

In more exciting news, today officially marks just one month to go until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas, and Marvel celebrated the date with the release of a fresh teaser, which seems to double down on the heavy hints that Shur is indeed our new Black Panther. But are things really as they appear? Remember, the trailers for Doctor Strange 2 successfully hoodwinked us into thinking Scarlet Witch wasn’t the villain of that movie, so don’t believe everything they want you to.

Tenoch Huerta is ready to feast on your hate as Namor…

Image via Marvel Studios.

One thing we can say for certain about Black Panther 2 is that Namor the Sub-Mariner is finally making his live-action debut, with Narcos: New Mexico‘s Tenoch Huerta bringing the underwater warrior to life. Despite all the excitement surrounding his MCU entrance, the trailers have promised that Namor is going to be one hateable dude, but that doesn’t phase Huerta. In fact, he’s revealed that he hopes that fans will love to hate his character as much as they did Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger.

…While Jonathan Majors reveals why he couldn’t let anyone else conquer Kang

Image via Marvel Studios

And after Namor flies onto screens, with his adorable winged boots, in November, Kang the Conqueror will soon follow in March’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The multiversal megalomaniac will, of course, go on to be the arch-foe of this entire current saga, culminating in Avengers: Secret Wars. It’s no surprise that Jonathan Majors embraced the chance to play such a juicy role, then, with the actor admitting it was the various “dimensions” — a very apt word choice there — of the villain that drew him to the part.

Tune in tomorrow, True Believers, for your next daily Marvel roundup, which will hopefully bring happier news.