Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser shines at the CMAs alongside Lainey Wilson as Wes Bentley talks Jamie Dutton’s battle of good vs. evil

Happy Thursday, Yellowstone fans; we’re one day closer to the Nov. 13 premiere of season five, and fans of Taylor Sheridan’s universe almost can’t contain their joy. We ride with the Dutton family once again in a few days, and there’s a palpable excitement in the hearts of fans everywhere. Ahead of the two-hour season premiere, Cole Hauser and Lainey Wilson stole the show at last night’s CMA Awards, with Hauser presenting an award and Lainey going home with two after a phenomenal performance. Wes Bentley is also sharing more insight for fans anxiously awaiting the changing of the tides in season five and those still on the fence about his character, Jamie Dutton. You know what to do from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice because we’re riding in.

Cole Hauser and Lainey Wilson stole the show at the CMAs

Cole Hauser wowed fans as he took the stage during last night’s CMA Awards ceremony to present the Album of the Year award to anxious fans. Of course, his taking the stage didn’t do much for their heart rates as he wowed in a gorgeous suit and a black cowboy hat.

Fans draw the parallel between country music and Yellowstone for several reasons; there’s nothing more “southern” than the cowboy lifestyle, and country music sums it up perfectly. Some of today’s biggest country stars are featured in the soundtrack for the series, including the musician turned actress who is heading to the ranch in the new episodes, Lainey Wilson herself.

Wilson is a powerhouse in the country music realm as a rising artist and someone that fans can’t stop talking about. Her grand entrance into Yellowstone will be a treat for those who already love her.

Wilson says that Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone showrunner, spoke with Wilson about joining the series as a character named Abby, who is just like walking into the show and being herself.

With the two starts interwoven into the CMA’s last night, it’s no doubt that Yellowstone continues to break into the mainstream entertainment world.

Wes Bentley talks Jamie Dutton and the fan reaction to Yellowstone

Wes Bentley is opening up about what it means to play Jamie Dutton ahead of the character’s next journey in the new episodes. Things have changed for everyone on the show, but none so much as the closest members of the Dutton family. As John swears in as Governor of Montana, Jamie looks on with a lack of pride in his father and more jealousy.

Add that mixed bag of feelings in with the changes happening between Beth and Jamie, and he’s got a lot on his plate. Speaking to Outkick, Bentley said that the reason fans are so drawn to his character is that he’s a layered guy.

“You know, what I like about Jamie is that it’s not easy to sort of categorize him and where he’s at because he’s complicated. I don’t even think Jamie you know… Jamie’s even getting lost as to who he really is as a person now that he’s gone through all of this. So, I know where he’s at now, which is that you before whatever hope he had for some love and reconciliation for Beth. I don’t think he sees that anymore. I think he just feels hate and anger toward her, and John is now the governor instead of him taking his job. So he’s, I think, a hypocrite in Jamie’s eyes, and that’s that’s sort of taken off the veneer of some hero to him. So, you know, his world is it’s crumbling and changing so fast, and not to mention he feels his own life is in danger just being there. Yeah, he’s just complicated. It’s hard, which is why I think, you know, I think people react to him the way they do is that complication, their complicated feelings they have about him.”

Complicated feelings almost seem too broad a term for some fans, but Jamie has indeed carved out a piece of our hearts, even when his character infuriates audiences.

He also spoke about the magic of Yellowstone in the fans’ reaction and why it seems like a series everyone can enjoy.

“I’ve had different theories and based off of just reactions I get, but I think it’s a different show. There’s not really any shows to like, or weren’t any shows too much like it when it first came out, and I think that that, you know, hooked in with people right away who were looking for that looking for a Western or something that sort of focused on rural America in that way and but also it just deals with a love so many things is the family drama some people are really drawn to the drama between the people some people are drawn to the idea that about land and property ownership in America. What does that mean and we just have such a huge range of people who have different reasons they watch it. That’s a tribute to Taylor and his ability to encompass all that.”

Sheridan has made fans out of all of us, whether we went into it knowing how strong the obsession would be or not.

Yellowstone rewind: season four, episode seven

“Keep the Wolves Close ” is the seventh episode of the fourth season, and a lot of exciting things are happening in this one. From the new girl in Jimmy’s life to the new confidant Beth found in an unlikely source, it’s all unexpected.

Carter tries to make a big play of an apology in this episode, and Beth tells him that you don’t get to bring a woman flowers when you apologize, and that women deserve flowers for no reason. It’s a lesson Carter takes to heart, and it’s also a moment between them that’s a bit sweet, or at least more precious than some of the experiences they share.

In this episode with Rip, Teeter also has a heartwarming moment where she tells him that she wears the brand and it means something to her. Rip has, without her knowing, been an advocate for Teeter already, and by the end of the episode, we realize that she gets to stay — yippie!

Beth and John have an important conversation about running for governor, and this happens with current Governor Lynelle Perry also telling him that the idea is a good one. With John in that position of power, he’ll have his hand in the game more than he currently does.

It won’t automatically make him a lot of friends or dwindle his enemy pool, but it’ll make it easier for him to keep true to the desires of his heart — to keep his family and his ranch intact. That’s what matters to John at the end of the day.