‘Looks a MESS’: Lady Gaga had a date with a stack of macarons and the reactions are priceless

Lady Gaga proved her love for the French when she paid tribute to Zizi Jeanmaire’s 1961 hit, “Mon Truc En Plumes,” for the Summer Olympics 2024. And now she is back at it again with a table full of macarons! The meringue-based confection is notoriously challenging to get right, but the colorful offerings on the plate in front of Gaga have received (almost) everyone’s stamp of approval.

Recommended Videos

The photo, posted on X by PopCrave, shows Gaga wearing sunglasses, bright red lipstick, and sporting her bold red hairstyle (the same one she rocks for her role in the musical/horror film Joker: Folie à Deux). She sits in front of a plate of colorful macarons while pouring tea in a way the Mad Hatter would be proud of! Unsurprisingly, fans have been eager to share their thoughts.

Everyone wants to have their say on Lady Gaga’s new photo

Lady Gaga looks marvelous with macarons. pic.twitter.com/vQJMn5Wc3B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2024

The picture has inspired many hilarious responses and also a few complimentary remarks. These include, “Im more impressed with the tea pour,” “Lady Gaga always knows how to rock any look, even with macarons! She’s so stylish and versatile,” and “She is marvellous.”

Some fans are confused about the sweet treat, and although they look great (and honestly, they taste amazing, too), many view macarons as nothing more than a colorful accessory to add to your high tea. “I don’t think I’ve ever eaten a macaroon. I think I’ve just seen them,” a fan shared. But, perhaps our favorite comment is this one: “not her twinning with that one macaroon” — they are referring to her new red hairdo, and once you see it, you cannot unsee it!

However, not everyone has been raving about Gaga’s appearance, and there have been some less than flattering remarks about the “Bad Romance” singer. “Look a mess, no matters How Many dollars she spend Paying to popcrave for promote her,” a comment reads. Yikes! Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “looks a MESS.” Yet, even these comments are not as harsh as the one saying the 38-year-old superstar is aging poorly.

Gaga has been involved in many spectacular photoshoots before, and she’s no stranger to being in front of the camera, which is probably why she looks so flawless in this snap. But even Gaga, with a beauty team and a professional photographer, could not look quite as flawless as one X user. “Almost as hot as me,” they wrote. We can always count on social media to give us a giggle, right?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy