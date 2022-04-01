After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this past Sunday, that was all anybody wanted to talk about – including those in attendance, apparently. In a video from the ceremony recently released by gossip site unCrazed, everybody’s third favorite Spider-Man Andrew Garfield is seen seemingly mimicking the moment when Smith left fresh prints across Rock’s face.

In the candid video, Garfield, impeccably dressed in a Saint Laurent suit, is seen walking out of the Dolby Theater in high spirits despite just having lost the Best Actor trophy to Smith. In the video, he approaches a pair of friends, mouthing “What the fuck did you just say?” and pantomiming a face slap across the palm of his other hand. He and his friends then laugh before the video cuts out.

This was Garfield’s second Best Actor nomination, having been previously put up for his work in Hacksaw Ridge, directed by disgraced actor Mel Gibson. This year he was nominated for starring as Jonathan Larson in tick tick… BOOM!, a biopic of the author of the Broadway sensation Rent.

Will Smith finds himself six degrees away from getting separated from his membership in the Academy and possibly his Oscar after Sunday’s incident. After comedian Chris Rock brought superstar couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith down to earth with a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, Smith turned the normally-staid ceremony into the wild wild west by approaching the stage like a bad boy for life and laying seven pounds of the back of his hand in an attempt to smack him into a concussion.

OJ Simpson has since come out publicly condemning Smith’s actions, you know, the arbiter of morality.