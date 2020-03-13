Marvel Comics Writer Slams Donald Trump For Mishandling Coronavirus

With over 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than 20 states, some people in the United States, like Marvel comics writer Dan Slott, think that the government isn’t on top of the emergency.

The novel coronavirus epidemic is engulfing many countries around the world and has afflicted more than 100,000 people. While the Chinese government has managed to contain the outbreak, countries in Europe are turning into hotspots and businesses, as a result, are shutting down. Currently, Italy has reported more than 15,000 confirmed cases with 1,016 deaths. Iran and South Korea are also struggling with the rapid spread of the virus. While many major states in Europe are battling the new disease, cases in the United States have also suddenly spiked over the past couple of days, leading many people to wonder if the Trump administration is handling the situation well.

Add this to the political climate of today’s world, which is more divided than ever, and you’ll realize that the new coronavirus alone isn’t the thing that should be concerning at these trying times. Nonetheless, the online space has given people the opportunity to voice their opinions or even argue about them. Even some industry figures get mixed up in these endless squabbles, and Marvel comics writer Dan Slott is the latest to have a go at President Trump on Twitter:

“This administration is NOT on top of this emergency. They’re ignoring or contradicting their OWN experts. People are dying. And he’s golfing at his resort AGAIN and profiting off it. I’m NOT saying f*ck you for voting for him. I AM saying f*ck you if you vote for him AGAIN.”

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the above tweet has since been removed, this isn’t the first time that the Iron Man 2020 writer has vocally and angrily criticized the Trump administration, and we have a feeling that it won’t be the last. In fairness, though, the news that Tom Hanks has tested positive for the virus is enough to drive anyone over the edge.

Is the Marvel storyteller right to criticize the administration’s response to the recent outbreak, though? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.