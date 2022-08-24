MCU enthusiasts ruminate on one of the franchise’s great unanswered mysteries

If there’s one thing Marvel Studios has made an artform, it’s keeping the fan base talking. Whether it’s predicting things to come in the ever-expanding Multiverse or dissecting the implications of a clever Easter egg, Marvel chief Kevin Feige always has something for the MCU loyalists to ponder.

At the same time, Marvel has a tendency to leave plenty of strings left untied. What happened to Tim Blake Nelson’s transformation into The Leader way back in 2008’s Incredible Hulk? For that matter, why hasn’t anyone noticed the Celestial sticking out of the ocean in Eternals? Practically every entry leaves fans with more questions, which brings us to the MCU’s first couple, Pepper Potts and Tony Stark.

The scene in question came from 2012’s The Avengers. When Tony complained about having “homework,” Pepper glides in and whispers something motivating in his ear. As viewers, we weren’t privy to that line of dialogue, and it has remained one of MCU’s many lingering questions with plenty of interesting suggestions.

So what could Pepper have whispered to Tony that would have lit a fire under him? Reddit has some ideas. Being the internet, many were NSFW, and you can click the link to view those. For now, we’ll keep it PG.

In one of the more tame comments, DisastrousAddition85 noted actor Robert Downey, Jr.’s massive salary, writing, “Your salary after this will be 50 million a movie with back end grosses…not a euphemism.”

Considering Pepper herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, somehow can’t recall her Spider-Man: Homecoming cameo, BlueFox5 imagined it went down like this. “I forgot my lines, just go with it. What movie is this for again?”

On this occasion, the award for the best Reddit thread comment goes to mattshyphy, who was pretty sure that whisper was closer to those shameless telemarketer scam calls. “I’ve been trying to reach you about your cars [sic] extended warranty.” To which MrFitz8897 promptly corrected, adding, “I’ve been trying to reach you about your suit’s extended warranty.”