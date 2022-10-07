Mike Flanagan hints at a possible release window for ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

The last time we got news about the adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic short story The Fall of the House of Usher, it was the firing of lead actor Frank Langella for misconduct and the subsequent hiring of Bruce Greenwood. Now it looks like we might actually have a release window for the show.

Director Mike Flanagan recently spoke to Collider at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) about when the show will finally see the light of day. Firstly, he told the crowd that the show is “eight episodes,” adding that “I don’t know when it will be done.”

Producer Trevor Macy attended NYCC with Flanagan and provided a little more information, saying the show could arrive in Spring of 2023. “Well, we’ll deliver it in probably March,” Macy said. Flanagan tacked on to that, saying “So it will be next year, but they haven’t made a decision. It could either be spring or they could hold it back for spooky season.”

The Fall of the House of Usher took six months to film in Vancouver, Canada and wrapped filming in June. While it’s named after the short story, it’s apparently an amalgamation of that story and others in Poe’s anthology book called Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

Flanagan is a horror household name and has provided Netflix with a number of spooky shows. Back in May, his wife, actress Kate Siegel, said the show was going to be really crazy.

“The Fall of the House of Usher is a bombastic, chaotic evil mess. It’s buckets of blood. It’s so much fun to do. The characters are all turned up to 11, and it’s like nothing anyone has ever seen. But something kind of lurching and evil is making its way through all of us.”

As soon as we get a release date for the show we’ll let you know.