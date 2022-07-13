Millie Bobby Brown looks anything but Eleven in this striking summer ensemble

Ever wondered how to get a quick and fresh look using @florencebymills? Well, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has all the answers for your self-care needs.

In the wise words of Eleven herself, “Don’t cover up your beautiful face! Take care of your skin this summer while still making yourself feel stunning inside and out.” In 2019, Millie Bobby Brown unveiled her self-owned beauty line, Florence By Mills, a vegan brand of skincare products that are made and tested by Brown herself. With over three million Instagram followers, Florence By Mills is on the road to becoming just as established as Drunk Elephant and Dior.

As per Brown’s advice, the technique to achieve a summer-ready look lies in the crucial choice of skincare brands. Naturally, she recommends Florence By Mills. Brown suggests the following skincare routine:

“Clear The Way Clarifying Wash to clean my skin! Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Under Eye Gel Pads to get rid of that morning sleepiness, Dreamy Dew Moisturiser to give my skin the hydration it’s craving, and Dreamy Drops Hydrating Serum to give that glow to your skin. Like A Light Skin Tint to lightly give your skin a base, See You Never Concealer to say goodbye to those dark circles, Tint and Tame Eyebrow Pencil to fill in my non existent eyebrows!, Cloud Setter Eyebrow Styling Wax to give a bushy brow look, Cheek Me Later to look sun-kissed , Call It Even Colour Correcting Powder to settle down any redness or uneven skin tones, Bouncy Cloud Highlighter to give that final glow everyone needs, and the Oh Whale Tinted Lip Balm to be a goddess.”

And there you have it! If you’re ever feeling a tad uninspired as far as your next makeup look, Millie Bobby Brown has got you covered (that’s our job).

In a recent Instagram post, Brown posed in a flawless summer getup, sporting a lime green bodycon dress patterned with flowers and accessorizing with a matching necklace and bracelet combo and various hoops and studs.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown in action as Eleven in Stranger Things 4, now streaming on Netflix. Also, give Florence By Mills a follow on Instagram to support Brown’s self-owned business.