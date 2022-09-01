Move over, Cap: ‘She-Hulk’ star thinks the show just introduced Marvel’s new ‘most iconic a**’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3.

We all know that Steve Rogers’ greatest achievement isn’t taking down HYDRA or helping defeat Thanos, it’s being America’s Ass. And yet, one star of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law thinks the latest episode of the ongoing Marvel series might have just introduced a new contender for the MCU’s most iconic hindquarters.

She-Hulk episode 3 ends with a post-credits scene that definitely wasn’t on any of our Marvel universe bingo-cards for 2022: Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters twerking out with Megan Thee Stallion. Entertainment Weekly caught up with the show’s cast and crew to get the lowdown on how this wild cameo came about, including Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Jen’s best friend, paralegal Nikki Ramos.

Gonzaga couldn’t speak highly enough about Maslany’s surprisingly robust twerking skills, arguing that her co-star might have even stolen Steve’s crown to be the possessor of the MCU’s new best posterior.

“Since Tatiana knows how to twerk so well, her ass may now replace the most iconic ass out there,” Gonzaga joked.

That’s a bold claim, but we’re not actually sure Jen herself would agree on that one. The first two episodes made it clear that the superhero lawyer is the biggest fan of Cap’s buns of vibranium out there. Not only did she lament that “that ass didn’t deserve to die a virgin” in the pilot, episode two likewise revealed that a close-up of those legendary star-spangled buttocks is her phone lockscreen.

Even so, Maslany’s clearly proud of her twerk-work as it turns out that the concept for this week’s post-credits scene came from the actress herself, as revealed by showrunner Jessica Gao in the same interview. Although it was co-star Jameela Jamil who’s to thank for Thee Stallion joining the MCU in the first place.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.