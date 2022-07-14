‘Ms. Marvel’ actor Iman Vellani reveals who she’d side with in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Now that Ms. Marvel has wrapped up its first Disney Plus season with this week’s finale, Iman Vellani is finally a little off the chain to answer questions about the series and her title character, Kamala Khan. Vellani, who’s proven to be unafraid of proffering her opinion on all things Marvel, has jumped into the internet with both feet by taking on a Reddit Ask Me Anything, and her answer about character loyalty will surprise no fan who’s been reading her context clues.

When asked by user ThelmanVellani who Kamala would side with during the epic Civil War that tore the Avengers apart, Vellani doesn’t hesitate to choose sides:

Her answer shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s been paying attention as Vellani’s star has risen into the MCU firmament. She’s a self-described superfan, not only of the franchise as a whole, but also of Tony Stark in particular.

“I think all of this started because I had a crush on Robert Downey, Jr.,” Vellani told Marvel.com “The movie’s so good. Jon Favreau is such a wonderful director. I think when I was like 11 or 12 my Marvel obsession just heightened to the max, and I fully became obsessed with Iron Man and anything to do with Iron Man.”

“Whenever I was sad, I’d watch it. Whenever I was happy, I’d watch it. The first thing I did when I got cast was watch the movie. Every big moment in my life also includes Iron Man. Because I have that attachment to it, it means a lot to me even though you know, it’s not like the greatest movie ever created, but to me it is.”

Vellani has certainly had her share of big moments. So much so that she has the first five minutes of the movie memorized.

#MsMarvel star Iman Vellani is such a big MCU stan that she can even recite the first 5 minutes of Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/2Dtb0PLRp0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 3, 2022

Vellani isn’t just speaking with her heart though. In the Ms. Marvel comic series and The Invincible Iron Man comic series, Kamala and Tony have a working relationship that, sadly, we won’t get to see in the current MCU. Vellani should know, as she revealed to Marvel.com, she’s read them all:

“‘The 2016 run where Kamala is an Avenger, and she’s fighting alongside Iron Man, and Iron Man’s helping her with her physics homework and gets her gyros and fries, and they eat them together,’ she said. ‘He helps her when her dad gets sick in the comics. Their relationship is very, very wholesome.’”

No surprise that Kamala would stand with fellow teen Spider-Man on Tony’s pro-registration side of the fence during Civil War. maybe we can get a What If…? showing her embiggening to fight it out with Cap’s team someday.