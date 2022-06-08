‘Ms. Marvel’ fixes a key ‘Avengers: Endgame’ plot hole from ‘Wandavision’

The newest Marvel Cinematic Universe show to debut on Disney Plus is Ms. Marvel, the story of a young teenager with powers who is an Avengers and Captain Marvel superfan. The show’s been garnering great reviews so far, and one of the reasons for that is its storytelling and its implications for the universe as a whole.

For example, there’s a perceived plot hole in Wandavision that the show clears up, according to the Direct. During episode five of the show, Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris) and Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park) have a debate about Thanos and Wanda Maximoff.

Rambeau said: “She could have taken out Thanos on her own if he hadn’t initiated a blitz. I mean nobody else came close.”

The scene she’s referring to is when Wanda fights Thanos and almost beats him before he fired back at her with his ship. There were a lot of battles going on at the time, so the question in fans’ minds is how Rambeau knew what happened since neither she nor Woo was there, and the information wasn’t shared with them.

Now we know how that happened. In episode 1 of Ms. Marvel, we find out that none other than Ant-Man himself, Scott Lang, appeared on a podcast called “Big Me, Little Me, – A Scott Lang Interview.” In the episode, he purportedly explained the whole fight and what went into it.

This information tells us a few things: A. That Marvel is actively listening to fans and that B. It doesn’t like plot holes and will fix them eventually.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney Plus.