‘My belief meter is sort of up to 11 or maybe even 12’: A hit Netflix series about visitors from outer space converts its director into a believer

Having a skeptic direct a documentary series about “real life” encounters with extraterrestrial visitors and unexplained phenomena is a smart move on paper because it eliminates any potential bias, but Yon Motskin has revealed one side effect of his experience overseeing Netflix’s Encounters.

Having been beamed down as one of the streaming service’s most popular new additions following its premiere this past Friday, the filmmaker might not be the only one to find themselves converted into a believer, after admitting to ComicBook that his entire perspective on little green men from beyond the stars and all of the associated bells and whistles that come with them has been altered forevermore.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“I’m a massive believer now. I mean, my belief meter is sort of up to 11 or maybe even 12 now. I really believe that there is something out there and I don’t know what it is. I don’t know why it is. I don’t know how it is. I don’t even know if it’s sort of physical or metaphysical, if it’s something to do with our consciousness or another frequency, but we can have a long conversation about what or how it could be, but it’s very, very difficult for me to believe that there’s nothing out there. And this comes from after speaking to many people that are much smarter than I am. There’s a lot of scientists, entrepreneurs, people who have been studying this, many of them sort of in secret because they don’t want to be perceived in a certain way, and I find it hard to believe that so many intelligent, bona fide people at well-known institutions, whether it’s universities or government or others, are putting so much time and money into something that doesn’t exist. So I believe.”

While it would be foolish to assume that we exist on the only planet in limitless, infinite, and unending time and space that possesses sentient life, the notion of flesh-and-blood aliens dropping by for regular visits is an altogether different matter. After going in with his eyes open, though, Motskin at least believes there’s something out there, whatever shape or form it may take.