NCIS is one of TV’s longest-running series, with an impressive 20 seasons under its belt. Spanning the course of two decades and counting, it’s no wonder the show has seen some cast changes. While some simply left the series to pursue other opportunities, the show has experienced other types of losses as well. Unfortunately, some of its cast members have passed away, leaving behind a legacy and their own unique imprint that will live on forever in fans’ hearts.

NCIS takes its viewers on a journey through law and order procedures, military style. The team specializes in forensic crime scene analysis for any felony cases—most especially, murder—taking place under the watchful eye of the Navy and Marines. The show began in 2003 and continues today with spinoffs, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i. During its time on the air, seasoned alums have returned for victory laps and guest appearances. Unfortunately, some of the most beloved cast members of the show have left it all too soon for a variety of tragic reasons. Here are some of the NCIS cast members who have passed away.

Ralph Waite

You may recognize Ralph Waite’s familiar face or name from the hit series The Waltons. A Hollywood alum, Waite starred in the hit series that first aired back in 1972, with him playing the lovable but firm patriarch, John Walton Sr. He was with the show for all nine seasons and the six subsequent movie specials. The Waltons cemented his place and legacy in Hollywood but it certainly wasn’t his only claim to fame. He has starred in several other shows and films including Roots, Cool Hand Luke, and Five Easy Pieces. He also dipped his toe into politics, running for Congress in California in the 1990s and narrowly losing to Sonny Bono.

He joined the NCIS cast as Jackson Gibbs, father to lead Leroy Jethro Gibb (played by Mark Harmon). He filmed eight episodes with the series before the character passed away in the season 11 episode “Honor Thy Father,” which aired ironically only three short months after Ralph Waite himself had passed away at the age of 85.

Gregory Itzin

Gregory Itzin’s acting is remembered for more reasons than one, but his ability to morph to fit various characters (often in the same show!) is legendary. His time with NCIS was no different.

Itzin actually played three different roles on the show throughout its time on the air, appearing in seasons 1 and 17. While this may seem like a far-fetched feat, for Itzin it was par for the course. He played a variety of characters on several shows including five different roles on Star Trek through its various sequels and spinoffs and played several different roles on Empty Nest, Night Court, and even The Practice. That is quite a résumé! He was also well known for his Grammy-winning role of Charlie Logan in the hit series 24 which would prove to be one of his final roles.

He passed away in 2022 at the age of 74 from post-surgery complications, as reported to Deadline by his family. His time on screen and his ability to shift between characters and roles with ease will be remembered and missed.

David McCallum

David McCallum was a fixture on NCIS, playing the beloved Doctor Donald “Ducky” Mallard for 461 episodes. In fact, it is hard to imagine NCIS without him. He had been with the show since its beginning and was the last original cast member on the show.

Prior to NCIS, McCallum already had a well-established career in Hollywood. It began all the way back in the 60s with his role as a Russian spy on the hit series The Man From U.N.C.L.E. He also appeared as a voice actor in several hit series such as Batman and had even more on-camera time in the series Sapphire and Steel.

While a born actor, this talented man actually played many roles including writer, narrator, and musician—including releasing four albums with Capitol Records. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him well and fans of NCIS alike. David McCallum passed away in September of 2023 at the age of 90.

Terry Rhoads

It seemed as though Terry Rhoads was born to play the doctor role, as he showed up as one in a variety of shows and series—his time on NCIS was no exception. He played Captain and Doctor Brent Peters in season 1 of the series, cementing his place in fan’s minds for years to come. He also played a doctor in several other series including Bones, That 70’s Show, Two And a Half Men, and Still Standing. Yet instead of bemoaning a typecast, Rhoads seemed to always show up on a set with a fresh perspective and unique addition to bring to the role. His career was very celebrated and many mourned the fact it was cut short in 2013 with his unfortunate passing.

Sam Sarpong

Sam Sarpong was a guest star on NCIS but still very much considered a member of the cast family. Sarpong was a British actor who played a lot of roles and wore a lot of hats. He was also a model, singer, writer, and producer. In short, he was a busy guy. He appeared in several series and sitcoms including Family Matters, Bones, Everybody Hates Chris, and 24. He appeared in season 1 of NCIS and seemed to have a vision for what the show would later become.

Unfortunately at the age of 40, he reportedly died by suicide. His sister reported to the Daily Mail “His passing is a loss for the world,” and we, along with his friends from NCIS agree.

Miguel Ferrer

Miguel Ferrer has many claims to fame, not the least of which is being the beloved cousin of major Hollywood actor George Clooney. Yet Ferrer certainly held his own in the Hollywood scene as he appeared in RoboCop and Passing Jordan, as well as holding down a spot on NCIS: Los Angeles for seven seasons as “Owen Granger.”

He was a very devoted and beloved member of the NCIS crew. Fans and cast alike were saddened by the news of his passing due to throat cancer in January 2017. At the time, Clooney made a statement on his cousin’s untimely death, saying “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family.”

Michael Gilden

Gilden made his appearance in season 4 of NCIS, as he played “Marty Pearson,” a scientist and the former love interest of Abigail Sciuto. He was in several episodes of the show before moving on to other opportunities. He made appearances in several shows such as The Amanda Show, Family Law, and Charmed, to name a few.

Gilden was very active and supportive in the Little People community. In fact, his wife was the first person with dwarfism to ever be on regular primetime television. She made history by joining the cast of Family Law. The two worked together to bring Little People’s causes to the forefront of viewer attention. Gilden died by suicide in 2006.

Heath Freeman

Heath Freeman was a fan favorite on NCIS. With his swarthy good looks and natural charm, he was a perfect fit for the role of Benjamin Frank. He then went on to star in the hit series Bones as Howard Epp and created quite a buzz in the role. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2021 from an accidental overdose. Fans and cast alike were devastated by the news and the loss.

Vachik Mangassarian

NCIS has been on for 20 seasons and counting, so it’s not surprising to see a few familiar faces. Some of the cast has not only come back a few times, but some of them have come back as different characters altogether. Vachik Mangassarian actually made three appearances on the show as three different characters, showing up twice in NCIS and once in NCIS: Los Angeles. To say he was a familiar face on the show would be an understatement. He was a series regular, always up for a guest appearance or spot.

He also made a name for himself in shows such as Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Mangassarian, unfortunately, passed away in 2022 due to Covid complications.

Ravil Isyanov

Ravil Isyanov was a true fan favorite of the show. He made his debut in 2013 as tough guy mobster Anatoli Kirken on NCIS: Los Angeles. He was with the show until 2021. Unfortunately, as his health began to deteriorate, he let the producers know that his exit from the show would need to be imminent. The producers wrote him off the show with a dramatic death scene.

Isyanov also starred or made appearances in hit shows such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jag, Prison Break, and 24. He was well-known in the Hollywood acting community, and he will be sorely missed. He passed away from cancer in 2021.

NCIS is a fan favorite that has held its place as one of TV’s longest-running series, with 20 seasons under its belt and a 21st in the making. While that comes with much acclaim and celebration, it can also come with the tragedy of losing members of the cast. These fan-favorite actors will be deeply missed by both the NCIS family and viewers but will all be remembered for their unique contributions to making the show what it is today.