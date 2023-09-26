Is David McCallum dead?

David McCallum, the man best known for portraying the eccentric and brilliant chief medical examiner nicknamed “Ducky” on CBS’s NCIS passed away on Sept. 25, according to a statement shared by the network.

Surrounded by family, McCallum died at age 90 at the New York Presbyterian Hospital. He was born on September 19, 1933, in Glasgow, Scotland, meaning he turned 90 six days before his passing.

As part of the NCIS’s original casting, McCallum’s Donald Mallard is credited (via IMDB) with appearing on 457 episodes of the naval criminal investigation show — the most of any character.

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world,” CBS’s statement reads (provided by CNN). “He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived.”

The outlet also shared some words from Peter McCallum, the actor’s son. “He was the kindest, coolest, most patient, and loving father. He always put family before self.”

David McCallum’s cause of death

According to CNN’s report, McCallum passed away from natural causes.

He leaves behind a legacy that includes three Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on The Man from U.N.C.L.E., as well as his role as Hamilton Cade in 1969’s TV movie Teacher, Teacher. He played Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. from 1964 to 1968, a role that put him on the map.

He held over 100 credits as an actor on IMDb, including appearing on The Great Escape, Fatal Inheritance, and The Education of Max Bickford, as well as voice acting credits for works like Batman vs. Robin (2015), Ben 10 Omniverse, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

But, his time as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard was his most notable achievement featuring his acting chops.

“For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard,” NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North said in a statement to Deadline. “But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more.

“He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”

McCallum leaves behind his wife, Katherine Carpenter, sons Paul, Valentine, and Peter McCallum, and eight grandchildren.