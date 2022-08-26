The Sandman author Neil Gaiman is offering his support for a fellow DC comic book writer and “friend” who is reportedly currently in the ICU, Rachel Pollack.

In a Twitter post, Gaiman shared a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser, apparently for Pollack’s medical-related expenses.

“Rachel’s my friend, and an astonishing, award winning writer. I saw her last week. I’ll be contributing to this,” Gaiman said.

According to the original post that Gaiman retweeted, Pollack is described as a “Celebrated writer and trans activist” known for making “DC Comics history” for introducing the publisher’s first-ever “trans woman superhero,” Coagula, for the series Doom Patrol. The original tweet was made by a self-described DC Comics editor, Andrea Shea.

It’s not entirely clear what the nature of Pollack’s medical issues are, but the GoFundMe account in question, apparently put together by Zoe and Patricia Nolan, had a description of “asking for financial help for Rachel Pollack’s health care.” The description continued,

“As many of you know Rachel is in the ICU. If she is able to go home, she will need 24-hour care. Up to now, we haven’t needed your help. It is time now. If we are wrong, your pledge will not be collected. We love and honor you …. But you already know that. Keep up the prayers, rituals and love too. All is real and appreciated.”

Coagula, also known as Kate Godwin, was first introduced in Doom Patrol in 1993 and has the power to turn liquids into solids and vice versa, according to the DC Wiki.

According to an interview in a 2013 blog post, Pollack is the author of more than 34 books, including the novels Unquenchable Fire and Godmother Night and the non-fiction works 78 Degrees of Wisdom and The Forest of Souls.