Netflix announces premiere date for final ‘Ozark’ episodes

After a noteworthy batch of episodes in part one of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark left fans yearning for more, the streaming platform has officially announced that part two’s string of episodes is coming sooner than expected.

Earlier today, Netflix shared the official news on its official Twitter account, including a short video promoting the final seven episodes of season four. “The end is near. Ozark’s final episodes premiere April 29,” is written in the tweet’s caption.

In the video, fan-favorite Ruth Langmore — after delivering an unforgettable scream in the first half of the season — is seen tearfully driving as she admits, “My childhood traumas are not like yours.” Several scenes are shown during the 49-second clip, including Ruth’s cousin Wyatt, along with a glimpse of drug kingpin Omar Navarro in his jail cell. Langmore is portrayed by Julia Garner, with the 28-year-old actress receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal. In the video’s closing seconds, Ruth glances at a gun on the car’s passenger seat and ponders her next move.

The exhilarating series, created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, premiered on Netflix back in July 2017, where it immediately received praise from critics and audiences alike. The first half of season four ended on a thrilling cliffhanger, and if the first seven episodes were any indication, then fans should strap in tight for a wild conclusion to the Byrde family’s journey.

Witness the end when the final episodes of Ozark release on April 29.