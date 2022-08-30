Netflix reveals its #1 most-used profile icon, and it’s not who you’d expect

If you needed another useless-yet-insightful piece of information today, you’ll rest easy with the knowledge that Netflix’s most popular icon is that of a cartoon baby with Alec Baldwin’s voice.

We weren’t exactly waiting with bated breath because most of us never even knew that the popularity of Netflix icons required an official announcement. Apparently it does, and Netflix has just unveiled the most used profile icon on the streaming service. You’d think with all the endless possibilities, like The Umbrella Academy, Arcane, Big Mouth, and more, the total Netflix viewers and their respective profiles would have bumped the reigning victor from the top spot, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

No one would have guessed it, but the most-used profile icon on Netflix is The Boss Baby from the film franchise of the same name. So far, it has been used on 11 million profiles and counting, according to one of DiscussingFilm’s latest tweets.

While it seems that The Boss Baby is an odd choice, it actually makes a lot of sense. Naturally, Netflix being a family-friendly streaming service with an abundance of child-safe content, many families would make separate profiles for their little ones — much easier to keep the children’s entertainment all in one place. However, when setting profile icons, children aren’t as spoiled for choice as adults, so the options are fairly limited. There’s “The Classics,” which are simply various cartoon-style animals and humans, then there’s a variety of characters featured in Shaun the Sheep, Carmen Sandiego, Cocomelon, etc. Apart from that, there isn’t much, which makes The Boss Baby one of the most appealing options.

Needless to say, Tom McGrath’s The Boss Baby was a roaring theatrical and digital success. Grossing a worldwide total of $528 million, it spawned two television series in The Boss Baby: Back in Business and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, and a feature-film sequel in The Boss Baby: Family Business. Baldwin’s portrayal of the titular character was particularly praised, and his voice has become synonymous with The Boss Baby legacy.