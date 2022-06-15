Netflix users relieved after one of the platform’s hottest new shows scores a renewal

An amalgamation of hearty cheers and deep sighs of relief was recently heard around the world as the Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer was renewed for a second season.

It’s not terribly surprising, given that the show was responsible for knocking the one and only Ozark off the top spot of Netflix’s most popular shows this time last month, but the streaming giant has made stranger decisions in the past (cracking down on password sharing, anyone?). Nevertheless, many will welcome this news with open arms and car doors.

Based on the novels by Michael Connolly, The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as defense attorney Mickey Haller, who conducts his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Navigator vehicle. The first season adapted the events of Connolly’s second novel, The Brass Verdict, which saw Haller inherit a client by the name of Trevor Elliot, a developer accused of double murder.

The now-confirmed second season will portray the events of The Fifth Witness, Connolly’s fourth novel, in which he’s assigned to defend a long-standing client of his when she’s accused of the murder of a wealthy gentleman.

This isn’t the first adaptation of the plight of Mickey Haller, either; The Lincoln Lawyer is also the name of a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey that covers the events of the Michael Connolly novel of the same name. Though not a Netflix original, it is available to stream on the platform.

A release date for the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer series has not been confirmed.