Gritty Legal Drama Dethrones ‘Ozark’ on the Streaming Charts

Ozark has been knocked from its longstanding place at the top of the Netflix TV series charts, with a new legal drama series now residing atop the totem pole.

Ozark has managed to remain in Netflix’s top 10 shows for more than nine weeks and likely will continue this run in the near future — be it away from the top spot — but, for now, it has succumbed to another Netflix original.

According to FlixPatrol, The Lincoln Lawyer, which launched over the weekend on May 13, was the most popular show on Netflix for the week with Ozark falling down to third on May 15, below the Spanish sci-fi series Welcome to Eden.

On April 29, the second half of Ozark’s fourth and final season was added to the streaming service. This also gave a healthy boost to the show’s previous seasons seeing Ozark quickly climb to the top of the streaming charts where it has remained.

The entire first season of The Lincoln Lawyer dropped at once, being adapted from Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel The Brass Verdict. The series tells the tale of Mickey Haller, a lawyer who is forced to start over after being involved in an accident.

Since its release, the show has received great reviews from critics and audiences alike. Right now the show boasts a 76 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 percent Audience score.

If you’re interested in seeing what the hype is about, The Lincoln Lawyer season one is now available to stream on Netflix.