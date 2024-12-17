‘New little niece’: Timothée Chalamet is blazing through ‘A Complete Unknown’ promo for one tiny, adorable reason

Timothée Chalamet is barreling through the press tour for his new music biopic, A Complete Unknown. Why the rush? Well, the Dune actor has one thing on his mind: driving home for Christmas.

Okay, maybe not driving. He’ll probably catch a business class flight, or whatever else celebrities do, but that’s not how the song goes. Whatever the mode of transport, Timmy’s priority is spending time with his new niece. He shared the news on episode 551 of This Past Weekend with Theo Von, revealing his sister Pauline Chalamet, a talented comedic actor in her own right, had a baby girl.

“It’s coming out on Christmas, so I’m going every day,” Chalamet said about his hectic Dec. 2024 schedule. “But I love the movie, that’s why I’m trying to go as hard as possible.” He added he wants to be with his family and his “new little niece.”

Chalamet said his sister has “kept her offline” and joked that The Sex Lives of College Girls star lives in a commune. “She’s with a group of people in a forest-type thing in France,” he said, before befuddling the podcast host by quickly retracting it and saying he was joking around. It’s giving Robert Pattinson’s made-up clown car story vibes.

Pauline is decidedly not living in a commune. The 32-year-old, who plays the sweet and naive Kimberly in Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls is living her best life in Paris. The actor and film producer welcomed her baby girl in Sep. 2024 with her producing partner Rhys Raiskin, who has worked on films like Spring Breakers, Corbin Nash, and A Violent Man.

However, she did grow up in what she called an “artist colony” in New York City. She said on The Ellen Degeneres Show, “While I was growing up there, I think I was a little overwhelmed by the fact there were many different types of performing artists that lived there, and you would be hearing singing and dancing.”

While both siblings are accomplished in the entertainment industry, Timothée and Pauline say it hasn’t changed their relationship. “It has nothing to do with either of us. He didn’t choose that. I didn’t choose him as a brother; he didn’t choose me as a sister,” Pauline told Vanity Fair. “So it feels normal, but because it doesn’t impact our lives at all. It doesn’t impact our relationship.”

I got to have an adorable conversation with Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh about bickering with their siblings pic.twitter.com/oOsNCYS9Zn — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 6, 2020

She added that she’s “in awe” of her younger brother and that he’s equally supportive. She said he “has come to almost every screening of a short film I’ve written, directed, or acted in.” He echoed the sentiment in a Little Women interview, saying they have an “incredible relationship” with the usual sibling rivalries. For example, she used to tease him by putting his shoes in places he couldn’t reach when they were kids.

He also said Pauline’s desktop wallpaper was a photo of her pulling his hair, “She made that her desktop picture, so every time I went in her room it was like I was suffering on her screen.” All elder sisters have a duty to be slightly evil, and she fulfilled it.

