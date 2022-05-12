The merch will be available for purchase this fall, just in time for the holidays.

A new, 360° view of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam costume has just surfaced online thanks to a coming merchandise drop of a Christmas ornament, of all things.

The film, which was originally slated to come out July 29, has been delayed to the fall, so it’s no wonder DC is already lining up goods to tie in with the movie for the holiday season.

For years, the movie had been a passion project for the wrestler-turned-movie-star, who sometimes goes by “The Rock,” with Johnson even executive producing the project via his Seven Bucks Productions company.

The officially licensed merch was shared by the Twitter user @TaurooAldebaran and it features a full view of the anti-hero, from the front and back, including his dark cape, which we haven’t gotten many close looks at in the promotional materials for the film so far.

The ornament can be purchased through Hallmark‘s website beginning Nov. 4. But for now, there is a dedicated page for the product, giving you the option to save it to your favorites or wishlist in the meantime.

According to the product’s description, Teth-Adam is a character bestowed with the “almighty powers of the gods,” who ended up freeing his people from the “shackles of oppression.” But after a 5,000 year imprisonment in a tomb for his acts, he is finally freed and poised to release his vengeance upon the modern world as Black Adam.

The plastic figurine stands four and a half inches tall, featuring the antihero striking a classic pose, and sporting the gold-dusted black cape.

Black Adam thunderbolts into theaters on Oct. 21.