New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ poster invites fans to play a game

The new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster featuring the blue speedster, Tails, and Knuckles promotes a specially-designed cinema experience; gamifying your very ticket purchase.

Dolby Cinema revealed the image on Twitter, and asks that fans get their tickets as quickly as possible in honor of Sonic (Ben Schwartz). In the poster, Tails (Colleen O’shaughnessey) carries Sonic through the air using his rapidly spinning tails (just like in the video game) as Knuckles (Idris Elba) and a host of weaponized vehicles give chase.

Let’s play a game called “how fast can you get tickets for #SonicMovie2 at #DolbyCinema?” Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/OxL6NtRXdN pic.twitter.com/p5MJxnvn98 — Dolby (@Dolby) March 18, 2022

In this sequel, Sonic sets out to prove that he’s a real hero. In another ad campaign, he even has a Batman-inspired moniker, Blue Justice, and the signal of his emblem shining in the night sky. Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back again, and this time he has Knuckles, the powerful red echidna, as his partner.

Sonic also has a new sidekick in Tails the friendly flying fox, and previous characters like James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski will be returning for this adventure.

The ad campaign for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been going strong. Character posters for the movie have been unveiled showing epic showdowns, and it has its very own emojis people can use to their heart’s delight.

The Superbowl TV spot for the movie had Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles meeting on a football field, and the new footage showed just how formidable of a foe Knuckles is going to be for everyone’s favorite hedgehog. It also featured a super-slick snowboarding scene with Sonic, Dr. Robotnik controlling a new mech, and Sonic and Tails soaring in a biplane. It’s evident that Paramount Pictures wants this movie to be bigger than the previous movie in every way.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds to theaters on April 6.