He hadn't scene it prior to 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', but Nicolas Cage is now a 'Paddington 2' fan.

Nicolas Cage is having a moment right now with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent now playing in theaters, but one of the best scenes in the movie had left audiences wondering if the actor had ever seen Paddington 2.

Thankfully, per Collider, the Academy Award winner has officially answered in the affirmative, although he did confirm that he didn’t get around to it until after shooting had wrapped on the self-aware action comedy.

“Did not know the movie, had not seen the movie, but subsequently did see the movie, and yes, I am a fan. I thought Hugh Grant was marvelous in the movie, I think it’s a great movie, it’s very emotional, it’s very funny.”

The man who dreams about two-headed eagles before buying dual-domed snakes made the revelation when out promoting his new film where he plays himself. The second story in the series based on the books about the British bear briefly surpassed Citizen Kane as the best-reviewed film of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, but a single negative review dethroned the marmalade-loving mammal from the top spot.

With a third Paddington in active development as we speak, on top of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-writer and director Tom Gormican admitting he’s open to a sequel, we can only cross our fingers that the two worlds may yet collide in a fashion as meta and fourth wall-breaking as Cage’s latest.