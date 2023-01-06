Nicolas Cage reveals if he’s returning for either of the ‘Spider-Verse’ sequels

Nicolas Cage is — and we’re choosing our words carefully here — a national treasure. He must be protected at all costs. The man has been acting in Hollywood since the early ’80s, and throughout his over forty year career has played some of the quirkiest characters we’ve ever seen. One animated hero in particular is a real favorite of ours, and we’d love to see him again on the silver screen. Here’s hoping.

We’re talking about Spider-Man Noir. Remember him? The angsty, brooding, black and white version of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man? He’s one of the best parts of 2018’s smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and with any luck he’ll be returning for the sequel this June in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

All that said, Cage has remained fairly tight-lipped about his involvement in the upcoming film. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, he had this to say about his future in the Spider-Verse.

“You’d have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that. No one’s spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don’t know. I really don’t. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that’s a great character. Spider-Man’s the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it’s a great character.”

Now it’s possibly he could be playing coy. It wouldn’t be the first time an actor played dumb about a future role, but this is Nicolas Cage. He could be lying or completely genuine, we have no clue. Really, the only way anyone is going to find out is when the movie hits theaters this summer. Until then, the torture continues.