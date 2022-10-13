Not everyone has Dwayne Johnson’s charisma, as ‘Black Adam’ co-star utterly fails interview at premiere

Noah Centineo gave the impression of a lost puppy at the premiere of Black Adam, as the star failed to give any answers that made much sense on the red carpet.

Centineo is playing the first live-action version of Atom Smasher, a superhero with the ability to grow and decrease in size, similar to Marvel’s Ant-Man. Seen throughout the trailer in his “big mode,” the character has been teased as a comedic relief as well as being far from the brains of the operation.

With some incredibly easy questions to answers at the premiere, Centineo looked lost and struggled through questions, which may just all be him staying in character. Asked who he’d like to recruit into the Justice Society, he answered with none other than Watchmen’s Rorschach — a character who doesn’t actually exist in the DC Universe, with Watchmen just an imprint published by DC.

This is forgivable, sure, but also Rorscach is very much not a good guy or someone who should be joining the Justice Society. He elaborates by saying he’d love to see the Justice Society take on the Justice League, which is essentially the same thing. The next question: who’d be a worthy adversary to his character? After a long pause, he simply says, “No one.”

The next query should’ve been a softball, with him simply asked the difference between Atom Smasher and Ant-Man. Given their powers and the fact that a lot of people don’t know the difference between DC and Marvel, this feels like an easy one.

Centineo’s response? “Come on bro, it’s not even a question. Not even a question.” Ah yes, a brilliant response which should help mass audiences distinguish between the two characters.

Fans are understandably not thrilled with his answers and are wondering if he even knows where he is. As far as getting diehard fans excited by your portrayal, it’s failed fairly miserably. The character likely doesn’t have much play in the long run, but as an actor, you may as well try and sell who you’re playing.

Black Adam is set to release in cinemas Oct. 21 and will be the last DC release before the contentious Ezra Miller-led The Flash.