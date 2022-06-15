‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans have figured out why this week’s episode is the best yet

It wouldn’t be too hyperbolic to say that Obi-Wan Kenobi has left a lot of Star Wars fans disappointed, even if you could make a strong case determining that Ewan McGregor’s return to a galaxy far, far away 17 years after Revenge of the Sith didn’t stand a chance of living up to the lofty expectations folks had in their heads.

However, one entirely justified criticism has been the writing, with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword scribe Joby Harold’s credentials being called into question on more than one occasion. That might scan as a little harsh, but the dialogue and various plot beats have regularly felt half-baked, at least until today.

Without question, the penultimate fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was the strongest by far, and not just because Darth Vader reaffirmed why he’s the most iconic sci-fi villain of all-time. Naturally, it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to figure out why things had taken a turn for the better, and who was responsible for the upturn in quality.

Andrew Stanton of Pixar fame wrote this episode and the next, final episode (and those only). It's immediately noticable even if the first 4 being total shit did have a knock on effect on this one. Show is still terribly directed in pretty much all respects though imo — Kevin DiBiase (@Hylianhero777) June 15, 2022

@obiwankenobi well no wonder part 5 is so good Andrew Stanton is one of the writers. — Patrick Prejusa (@thepatestpat) June 15, 2022

Andrew Stanton kinda saved Obi Wan as a show — cole is dunepilled (@colecrewreview) June 15, 2022

No wonder. Oscar-winner Andrew Stanton (of Finding Nemo, Wall E, Monsters Inc) co-wrote episode 5 of #Kenobi. I did not nitpick the previous four but damn, there are definitely tiers among writers. I would have prepared myself if I knew earlier. — L-na (@lavenderkiss) June 15, 2022

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Say what you will about John Carter, but Andrew Stanton helped write this week's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It has dark Finding Nemo / Toy Story 3 vibes all over it. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/rmGli3PPNn — Leonard B. Wilson (@Cavatica) June 15, 2022

Definitely my favorite one. I got major TLJ vibes from it. Also having Andrew Stanton as a writer this time was a game changer. — Steven Irizarry (@Steven_Matthew) June 15, 2022

Just reminding folks that Andrew Stanton co-wrote the last episode of the show along with this one with Joby Harold.



We’re in for the pain now #ObiWan — Depa Billaba is my SW Mother (@DepaBanana) June 15, 2022

Well it looks like some people at @Disney actually do know how to use flashbacks effectively. Great job Andrew Stanton on #ObiWan — Jesse (@KiloGex) June 15, 2022

Easily the best of this series. Wondering if getting a top writer like Andrew Stanton in made the difference, I guess we’ll see with the final episode which he also was involved in I believe. — Peter McCluskey (@redpmac) June 15, 2022

That’s right; two-time Academy Award winner, Pixar legend, and Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and John Carter director Andrew Stanton was the co-writer on “Part V”, partnering up with Harold to whip the pages into the finest shape they’ve ever been in. The filmmaker hasn’t ventured outside of his animated wheelhouse all that often since helming one of the biggest box office bombs in history, but he’s more than welcome to head back into the Star Wars sandbox anytime he likes based on the quality of his contributions to Obi-Wan Kenobi.