‘Star Wars’ fans scrutinize the credentials of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ writer

As tends to be the case with any high-profile project hailing from one of the world’s most iconic and beloved franchises, not every Star Wars fan has been won over by Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That’s perfectly fine, because not everyone is obligated to instantly fall in love with everything that emanates from a galaxy far, far away, but it’s got to be extra disappointing for the folks who really don’t like it. After all, fans have been waiting almost two decades to see Ewan McGregor throw on his Jedi robes and dust off his lightsaber, and it wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call Obi-Wan Kenobi the most hotly-anticipated Star Wars effort since The Force Awakens.

One of the main criticisms across the four installments so far has been the writing and world-building, with detractors over on Reddit deciding to call into question the credentials of lead writer Joby Harold, who of course wasn’t the first scribe tasked to crack the narrative.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Darth Vader Poster Released 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Admittedly, penning panned conspiracy thriller Awake, one of the biggest box office bombs in history via Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Zack Snyder’s popular Netflix smash Army of the Dead, and upcoming sequel Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t the most stellar of filmographies, but everybody’s got to start somewhere.

In cases like this, the unhappy subset of the fandom is always looking for somewhere to place the blame, and while it’s usually Kathleen Kennedy when things go wrong, this time the Obi-Wan Kenobi enthusiasts are directing their ire towards Harold.