Octavia Spencer’s warning to Britney Spears turned out to be pretty good advice

Octavia Spencer is an Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author, and now….a clairvoyant?

As soon as news dropped on Wednesday evening that Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari were set to divorce, fans on social media instantly remembered a hilarious comment made by Spencer on Britney’s Instagram post two years ago.

When Spears announced her engagement to Asghari on Instagram back in 2021, Spencer had some friendly advice for Britney, who had recently been freed from her conservatorship prior to the proposal. “Make him sign a prenup” Spencer commented on the post.

As reported by Variety, Octavia later apologized to the couple when the comment went viral, saying that “My intention was to make them laugh.” However, it seems unlikely that Britney found the comments to be hurtful or offensive, as the couple did sign a prenuptial agreement before their 2022 wedding.

While the prenup’s terms and conditions have not been made public, it is likely that the agreement was designed to protect Spears’ finances after her the end of her conservatorship, giving her control of her own assets as part of her new freedoms.

According to new reports, Sam Asghari is now pressuring Spears to give him an increased payout than what was previously agreed in the prenup agreement, threatening to release “extremely embarrassing” information about the star if she declines to do so. This sense of entitlement by Asghari only proves that Octavia was right to be suspicious of anyone marrying our beloved Britney, and that prenups exist for a reason.