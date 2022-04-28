The Pretty Smart sitcom debuted on Netflix in 2021 and managed to be one of the service’s most popular when it initially bowed in October, but, alas, it was not meant to stay and just got the axe.

News of the Emily Osment-led comedy not returning for a second season was reported today by Deadline. Osment hasn’t publicly addressed the cancellation of Pretty Smart at the time of writing, but it does come just after she was promoted to a series regular as Mandy McAllister on Young Sheldon.

Pretty Smart was not a hit with critics for its run with only a 40 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes though it fared better with audiences who gave it a 69 percent.

This is the second early-run show to not be renewed by the platform in recent days, too, as they also cancelled the superhero drama Raising Dion after two seasons and an reverse reception to Pretty Smart where critics liked it more than audiences who sat and watched it ultimately did.