Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince Harry addressing the crowd at the 2016 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Orlando, Florida.
Screengrab via The Royal Family on YouTube.
Category:
News
Celebrities

Prince Harry makes subtle swipe at Donald Trump after president’s crack about ‘terrible’ wife Meghan Markle

The feud between Prince Harry and Donald Trump isn't over, not by a long shot.
Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
|

Published: Feb 10, 2025 07:37 am

Despite backing down on his veiled threat to deport Prince Harry, Donald Trump’s continued misogyny-laced remarks about Meghan Markle have perhaps prompted a retaliatory jab from the Duke of Sussex.

Recommended Videos

Delivering a speech to an audience of over 40,000 strong at Vancouver, Canada’s BC Stadium during the 2025 Invictus Games opening event, Harry’s words about weak moral character in the world had strong Trump vibes. As per The Mirror, the prince said, “At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody, the way you carry yourselves — not only at the Invictus Games but each and every day — your courage, your resilience, your humanity, illuminate a path forward for us all.”

The Invictus Games are an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel. Prince Harry founded the Games in London in 2014 and has addressed attendees many times.

This speech is, as you will all be aware, extremely timely. The news coming out of Washington has been stomach-churning, from tariffs that place the burden on everyday citizens to attempts to stifle the democratic process with executive orders, so it’s no surprise Harry may have taken the opportunity to denounce the world leader.

Moreover, Trump and Harry have a storied history, particularly on Trump’s end, with the political crook making negative remarks about Harry and Meghan on a regular basis. The New York Post reported Trump no longer cares about scrutinizing Harry’s visa following the admission in his book Spare about experimenting with psychedelic drugs in his youth, but he did make a nasty comment on Feb. 7: “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

While Trump’s idle threats about messing with Harry’s status as an immigrant were likely just to stoke some anxiety following the Heritage Foundation’s allegation that he may have concealed information that should have disqualified him from acquiring a visa, the president seems more focused on Meghan, who has been more articulate in her objections to MAGA ideology.

In the same New York Post interview, Trump praised Harry’s older brother, Prince William. The pair met in Paris in Dec. 2024 around the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral for a private chat and were pictured smiling together. “I think William is a great young man,” Trump said. He went on to describe Harry as “whipped” by Meghan (Can someone criticize this couple without saying things dripping with sexist subtext?) and said, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Meanwhile, the relationship with William’s younger brother has always been sour. Trump remarked via The Independent, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” That’s far from the only thing he’s said against Harry. As for Meghan, her disdain goes back to public comments made on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016, which caused Trump to call her “nasty” in response.

Harry and Meghan may not have to worry about Harry’s visa anymore, but we doubt tempers will cool on either side of the aisle soon. Nor should they; anyone with any sort of public attention has a civic duty to make it clear just how damaging Trump as a representative on a global scale is to the U.S.’ image.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
freelance writer
Trudie is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered with over five years of experience in entertainment journalism. She specialises in film and television, with a specific love of fantasy and sci-fi. You can find her words on GamesRadar, Techopedia, PCGamesN, The Digital Fix, Zavvi, and Dexerto.