‘I didn’t meet him’: Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals exactly how much input the duke had on writing his book

At any given moment in any given life, there is probably always a better way to be spending that moment. A cat video could be an educational Masterclass, an educational Masterclass could be a phone call with your therapist, and a phone call with your therapist could be your 300th rewatch of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

Similarly, Prince Harry — shackled by his Royal heritage and the celebrity status that comes with it — probably had better things to do than read his own foreword on a book written by author Mark McCrum, because the latter has no idea if that ever happened.

Speaking recently to the Daily Mail, McCrum — who penned the 2011 non-fiction title Walking With The Wounded: The Incredible Story of Britain’s Bravest Warriors and the Challenge of a Lifetime, and also ghostwrote the Duke of Sussex’s foreword to that book — revealed that he never personally met Prince Harry throughout the whole process, and to this day has no clue if Harry has read the foreword.

Harry technically offered some input in the form of a video sent to McCrum, depicting Harry trudging through the wintery Norwegian wilderness on his way to meet the soldiers that featured in the book. McCrum, however, found little to no use in the video.

In the end I was sent a video of him out on the ice, enthusing about the beauty of the landscape and the bravery of his companions. For 15 minutes, Harry trekked across the ice grinning a lot in full polar kit. It was recorded just for me but hardly illuminating. The word ‘amazing’ featured a lot, I remember.

Walking With The Wounded — which shares a name with a charity dedicated to helping injured British military personnel reintegrate back into civilian life, complete with medical support, schooling, and rehabilitation — tells the stories of four British soldiers who were injured in the line of duty, and who joined together to commit to a 200-mile trek to the North Pole (together with a polar guide, two founders of the aforementioned charity, and Prince Harry). The book recounts the personal tales of the four soldiers and how they were injured, as well as the rigorous lead-up to and execution of their perilous journey.

The abridged version of the foreword is a tune of awe for the four soldiers (referred to by their first names: Steve, Martin, Jaco, and Guy) and the deftness with which they tackled the challenge of the North Pole despite their significant work injuries. Commendations for all British serviceman follow, along with a congratulatory statement towards the Walking With The Wounded foundation for “capturing public imagination” and giving so many wounded veterans the chance to rise to the challenge of reintegrating into society.

These days, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are keeping busy in the wake of the Los Angeles fires, contributing funds, handing out meals, and urging additional aid where they can, all while fighting off petty rumors that they’re only helping for the sake of a publicity stunt. Shackled by one’s celebrity status indeed.

