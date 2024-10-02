‘Puerto Rican to Scottish with just one haircut’: Bad Bunny snapped a shirtless selfie and it’s evoking, shall we say, reactions

​​Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is a huge musical success. While we may disagree on whether we like his music or his choice of ex-girlfriends, one thing most of us could probably admit is he is an objectively good-looking guy. However, thanks to his daring hairstyle, his recent change in appearance has come as a shock, and fans are unsure if they can back it!

Recommended Videos

Bad Bunny posted a selfie of himself rocking bright red hair (the same gorgeous shade associated with the Scots). It was shared on X by PopCrave, and while the outlet described the musician as looking “handsome,” few people shared their view. The reactions indicate that no one ever really expected to see Bad Bunny grow out his locks and dye them such a striking hue, which is why the comments are pure comedic gold — and we cannot get enough!

Fans react to Bad Bunny’s new reddish-ginger hair and they’re scared

Bad Bunny looks handsome in new photo. pic.twitter.com/2SoaBY9ayI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2024

The post has attracted a lot of attention (it has already been viewed over 9.8 million times, so when we say a lot we mean it), and fans are eager to share their thoughts. Reactions include, “If you squint it’s ice spice,” “Bad Bunny went from Puerto Rican to Scottish with just one haircut,” and “To each their own.”

There are also some less flattering reactions as people question why Bad Bunny colored his hair “ginger,” which many people feel is “not his color.” Others have drawn comparisons to Ed Sheeran (which is arguably hilarious). “The Ed Sheeranification of Bad Bunny needs to be studied,” a comment reads.

Some people don’t have words to describe how they feel about this picture, and the memes keep coming!

Bad Bunny’s new look may not be getting praise, but he has previously been celebrated for his sharp eye regarding his personal style. He is willing to break fashion barriers and take risks, which makes him so interesting (which, in a way, is also what he is doing with his hairstyle now).

“Everybody has to feel comfortable with what they are, and how they feel. Like, what defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine? I really can’t give clothes gender,” he told GQ in 2022 of his outfits and how he does not view them as masculine or feminine. If he wants to wear a dress, he will, because it’s a garment he likes.

“To me, a dress is a dress,” he continued. “If I wear a dress, would it stop being a woman’s dress? Or vice versa? Like, no. It’s a dress, and that’s it. It’s not a man’s, it’s not a woman’s. It’s a dress.” We are all for it Bunny, though we’re still sad that DC El Muerto movie didn’t happen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy