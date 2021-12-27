“Get out your handkerchiefs, y’all,” proclaims the season 6 trailer for Queer Eye. Because this time around, the Fab 5 are bringing their “life-changing magic yet again to transform the lives of deserving Texans.” Each season, Netflix’s feel-good reality show takes on a new locale from across the United States, and the upcoming season will tackle the Lone Star State.

“We’re in Texas, everybody,” announces grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness from the passenger seat of the team’s trademark GMC Yukon XL Denali in the opening moments of the trailer. This time around, Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk will likewise face Texas-sized challenges—but of course, they’ve never met a life transformation they couldn’t handle.

The cast of colorful characters they’ll encounter in season 6 includes a Honky Tonk two-step instructor, a good-looking yet apparently filthy cowboy, a 20-year-old trans person going through a transition and coming to terms with their body, and a high school prom committee one week before the big night.

“2020 was a hard year for all of us,” voiceovers Brown mid-way through the trailer. “It’s been a year of a pandemic, so much change,” adds Porowski, to which France concludes: “However, it’s a moment to remind ourselves what really matters to us, which is each other.”

A Texas-sized box of tissues will indeed be required, by the sound of it. Season 6 of Queer Eye will stream on Netflix on Dec. 31.